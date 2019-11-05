CHS CRICKET: North Coast bounce back in thriller

SCHOOL CRICKET: North Coast turned in an improved performance to produce a thrilling one-wicket victory against Sydney North on day two of the NSW CHS Open Boys Cricket Championships yesterday.

Chasing Sydney North's total of 9 for 193, North Coast reached the total in the final over with one wicket in hand.

Clarence Valley's lone representative at the carnival, Grafton High's Hayden Ensbey, scored 14 not out batting at No.8 to help guide North Coast into a winnable position. Ensbey ultimately allowed fate to decide the outcome off the first ball of the last over when he called his batting partner Hayden Cross (4no) through for the winning run, and the opposition missed a shy at the stumps.

Earlier, Ensbey enjoyed the opportunity to bowl on his club home ground at Harwood Oval, claiming two top order scalps in taking 2 for 21 off 9 overs with his crafty left arm offspin.

It continues a strong start with the ball after taking 3 for 24 off 10 on Monday.

North Coast had endured a nine-wicket loss against South Coast on day one after managing just 75 runs with the bat. But the top order showed greater resolve this time with Kingscliff's Harrison Bassinghthwaighte (33) and Coffs Harbour's Blake Austin (36) putting on a 74-run stand for the 2nd wicket to set up the chase.

Elsewhere, defending champions Sydney East continued their winning start to the tournament with a seven-wicket victory over Western at McKittrick Park.

Harrison Bayliss (70) from Parkes top scored in Western's total of 164 before Sydney East opening bowler Will Traker (5 for 35 off 9) mopped the tail. In reply an unbeaten 127-run partnership between Lachlan Ball (81no) and Vivek Mahajan (56no) steered Sydney East to victory.

South Coast also made it two from two with another dominant bowling performance, dismissing North West for just 75 as Goulburn's Archie Wearne (5 for 27 off 7.5) put the opposition in a spin.

Wagga Wagga's Josh Mills scored 61 as Riverina (8/185) triumphed over Sydney South West (159) at JJ Lawrence Field.

Merewether's Angus McTaggart (90) top scored for Hunter (9/238) in their win over Sydney West (9/232). McTaggart became the third player of the tournament to reach the nineties but fall short of the elusive triple figures in after Sydney North's Corey Miller (93) and Sydney South West's Ethan Jamieson (90) experienced a similar bittersweet fate on day one.