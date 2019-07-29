Church bells toll for our earth in Grafton

RINGING A WARNING: Dean of Christ Church Cathedral Rev Greg Jenks will ring the bells in the church today to signify a climate emergency.

THE bells will toll at Christ Church Cathedral in Grafton - and around Australia - today signifying a climate emergency for Earth Overshoot Day, serving as a rallying call for residents to make some everyday adjustments to their behaviours to help slow catastrophic environmental degradation.

In an Australian-first initiative, the Cathedral bells will toll for 12 minutes this morning signifying the 12 years the world community has to avoid irreversible climate change as warned last year by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

"In times past the bells of the village church would sound when someone was being buried,” Christ Church Cathedral Dean Dr Greg Jenks said.

"We still do that at Grafton Cathedral. Each time we conclude a funeral the Cathedral bell tolls.

"Today the tolling of bell is not to mark the death of a local person, but to alert us to the imminent death of our Mother: Planet Earth.”

Dr Jenks said the date was chosen because it is the point in the year when we exceed the capacity of the earth to provide or replenish to energy we are consuming by our lifestyles choices.

If this trend continues, the "overshoot day” will occur earlier in the year. If we begin to make a positive difference then the overshoot day will move closer to December 31.

Grafton will join Anglican cathedrals in Hobart, Adelaide, Bendigo, Bunbury, Grafton, and Wangaratta in ringing their bells.

Other local churches from various Christian denominations will also ring their bells.