Church, cafe or house... the choice is yours

IF YOU like your real estate with a bit of history and endless possibilities, a property in Nymboida is waiting for you.

The historic Presbyterian Church house at Nymboida is on the market for $165,000, and according to selling agent Angus McKimm of McKimm's real estate, it's already attracting a lot of interest.

"The current owners have had approval to run as a cafe/general store for the past 10 years, and while it hasn't been used like that for the past few years, a lot of the interest we are getting is from people who see the area as being a bit underserviced and see an opportunity to get something going,” Mr McKimm said.

"Or it could be something else. It's a stones throw from the river, and gets full service now from both phone companies with the new tower,” he said.

The original church was built in the 1890s, and rebuilt in 1948 and is situated on a 2023 sq m block. The current configuration has a main hall, kitchen, two toilets and a large covered area at the rear, with mainly timber construction.

"It would be good to see someone really take it on,” Mr McKimm said.