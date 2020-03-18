Church services suspended to limit virus spread

Members of the community light candles at a community prayer vigil at the Christ Church Cathedral.

Members of the community light candles at a community prayer vigil at the Christ Church Cathedral. Adam Hourigan

GRAFTON church services have been suspended for at least two weeks in a bid to further limit the spread of coronavirus.

The Wednesday 10am Eucharist at Grafton Christ Church Cathedral will not go ahead for at least the next two weeks and Sunday services are expected to also be suspended following a meeting of the Parish Council tomorrow night.

Sunday services and other major holy days will be live-streamed via the cathedral's Facebook page.

Dean of Grafton Dr Greg Jenks said the situation will be reviewed within two weeks and arrangements will be made for Easter.

Members of the cathedral community are advised to join the Grafton Anglicans Facebook group to stay up to date.

Morning and evening prayer will continue as usual at this stage.

Dr Jenks said measures had been put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 for all services at the Cathedral and at Copmanhurst and Lawrence.

These include encouraging people to clean their hands with sanitiser, refraining from physical contact or close proximity and the sacrament being served in kind only and those serving will have cleaned their hands prior.

"The Cathedral will continue to be open during daylight hours for people to pray, but we encourage everyone to maintain high levels of personal hygiene in relation to coughing and hand contact," Dr Jenks said.

"In the event that all large public gatherings (such as church services) are banned, we shall provide online opportunities for prayer, study and community without attending the Cathedral in person."