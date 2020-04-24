Menu
Christ Church Cathedral dean Very Reverend Dr Gregory Jenks reads from the Christian scripture in Greek at an interfaith prayers for peace service at the Christ Church Cathedral.
Religion & Spirituality

Church to stream Anzac Day service online

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
23rd Apr 2020 11:58 PM
CHRIST Church Cathedral Grafton will livestream its Anzac Day service on its Facebook page at 8.30am on Saturday.

The service will be led by Bishop Murray Harvey assisted by Dean of Grafton Greg Jenks. Grafton RSL Sub-Branch honorary secretary Denis Benfield will read The Ode and 15-year-old local high school student Rebecca Davies will be the bugler for The Last Post and Reveille.

"Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic this will not be a public service which people can attend," Dr Jenks said.

"But it will be live streamed on the Cathedral Facebook page so people can participate online."

