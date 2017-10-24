27°
Cinema Under The Stars coming back

A large crowd turned to see Inside Out the movie at the Cinema under the Stars at Memorial Park.
A large crowd turned to see Inside Out the movie at the Cinema under the Stars at Memorial Park. Adam Hourigan
Adam Hourigan
by

BRING a rug, bring the kids to find out the secret life of pets on the big screen next February.

Cinema Under the Stars is coming back to Grafton in February and Newcastle Permanent has announced the 17 regional locations for its famous Cinema Under the Stars season this summer, including Memorial Park in Grafton for the seventh time.

Newcastle Permanent CEO Terry Millett said Newcastle Permanent hosts what is now Australia's largest free regional outdoor cinema program.

"Newcastle Permanent is really proud to host free Cinema Under the Stars events in some of the most beautiful outdoor spaces in regional NSW, as a way to give back to families from the regions we operate in,” Mr Millett said.

"Each location will feature a great evening of free, family--‐friendly entertainment including local talented musicians, followed by a blockbuster movie for all ages at sundown.

"We encourage everyone to come down from 5.30pm to settle in and relax with a picnic and experience the magical atmosphere of watching a popular family film in the great outdoors,”Mr Millett said.

For information on each event, visit www.newcastlepermanent. com.au/cinema or www.facebook.com/ newcastlepermanent

