Citizen Mel and Des deserving winners

IT WAS an emotional evening for Mel Livermore as she was announced Citizen of the Year alongside Des Harvey.

With tears running down her face, Ms Livermore tried to thank all the people in her life, especially her partner, the Midnight Basketball volunteers, her friends and the people she works with.

For most of her life, Ms Livermore has dedicated her time to helping youth, finding them beds, food, help with their school work - anything they needed.

With her tireless dedication to the youth of the Clarence Valley, Ms Livermore was shocked to be nominated, but even more shocked to win.

"I'm amazed and proud, happy, you don't do this because you want recognition,” she said.

"We do this because we love it and we have passion for it, so this is an added bonus.

"It makes you feel like the hard work you put in is worth it.”

Her fellow winner, Des Harvey, has put a lot of time and effort into many things around the Clarence Valley since he first joined the Gem Club at 17.

Described as a passionate and devoted advocate for the Clarence Valley, Mr Harvey said one of his biggest achievements was getting the new bridge across the Clarence River at Grafton started.

"I'm humbled and honoured,” Mr Harvey said about his win.

"There were a lot of very good people in the room and in the community, and a lot of people who don't get recognised. I guess it's good to recognise people because it gives them that little bit more encouragement.”

Mr Harvey doesn't really know why he gives back so much to the community, he's just always done it.

"It's just what I do, I've always been involved in the community. I started as a 17-year-old with the Gem Club, and it's still running 50-something years later,” he said.

Over his lifetime, Mr Harvey has been a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, Toastmasters, Rotary and Midday Rotary, the Masonic Lodge, City Centre Traders, the Grafton Chamber of Commerce and the Grafton and Maclean Show societies.

The awards night was full of great achievements, with Jeremy Jablonski named Young Citizen of the Year, Phil Bailey taking out the Local Hero title, and cane-toad fighting group Clarence Valley Conservation In Action gaining the Community Achievement Award.

CIA does best to fight pests

Clarence Valley Conservation In Action is awarded the Community Achievement Award at the Clarence Valley Australia Day Awards on January 25, 2018. Caitlan Charles

THE PAGES of The Daily Examiner are often filled with the cane-toad fighting CIA, so their recognition with the Community Achievement Award at the Clarence Valley Australia Day Awards was well deserved.

Working hard on the streets of the Lower Clarence, on the front line of cane toad management, Clarence Valley Conservation In Action is ridding the Clarence Valley of the pest from over the border.

Kevin Noble from CVCIA said it was a huge surprise for the group to be honoured with the award.

"Although not a total surprise; the group has earnt it over the couple of years. We work very, very hard, Scott especially in the cane toad part. But we struggle a little bit with the Indian myna birds, but it was good reward, good achievement,” he said.

The group is not just fighting to save the Valley from the encroaching cane toad population, but also working to control the myna bird issue in the area.

"We have managed to control in certain areas, we've lost a bit of emphasis, so we are working on that,” Kevin said.

"We are also working on a program where we build traps which we supply outside the area, that are running pretty well at the moment. We just want to kept that floating around. It helps us fund other trips out and away from the valley to do Indian myna birds preparation.”

Laura Noble said it was wonderful to be recognised because people did not always realise or recognise what the group did.

"People know about the toads but not so much about India myna birds,” she said. "It was very emotional for me (to win), I was trying to hold back tears,” she said.

Laura said the group needed to keep going with the hard work the members were doing and continue to educate people about what they did.

"If we can get some more, we help Brisbane start and Northern Beaches, we've helped maintain other places too like Lismore to keep going. It's something I won't let go of, because if I let go and it falls down the natives will suffer, and to me that's very important, just keeping the momentum of the education to say 'hey, let's keep doing it'.”

Phil Bailey is named Local Hero at the Clarence Valley Australia Day Awards on January 25, 2018. Caitlan Charles

No joke, you're our hero

PHIL Bailey was sure someone was pulling his leg when his name turned up on the nominations for Local Hero at the Clarence Valley Australia Day Awards.

He even joked that one of his mates had rigged the vote so he would win. But he was still flabbergasted when he was named Clarence Valley's Local Hero.

"The emotions going through my head was disbelief, total disbelief,” he said. "When I was nominated, I had no idea why. I thought they were pulling my leg because I do a lot of jokes and muck around.”

Mr Bailey's nomination read that he had lived and quietly contributed to the Clarence Valley for nearly his whole life, through sporting and community groups, giving assistance to people from the get-go.

Always the first bloke to help out a mate, Mr Bailey has saved people from fires, fixed broken-down cars and offered endless hospitality.

But now he will say goodbye to the Clarence for retirement at Mount Tamborine.

"The 45 years I've been in Grafton, I would like to thank everybody for supporting me and the friends that have given me opportunities,” a humble Mr Bailey said.

Jeremy Jablonski was named Young Citizen of the Year at the Clarence Valley Australia Day Awards on January 25, 2018. Caitlan Charles

Jeremy honoured for hard work

JEREMY Jablonski was speechless as he was announced Young Citizen of the Year at the Clarence Valley Australia Day Awards.

Up against his Clarence Youth Action (CYA) friends, Jeremy was honoured for his work with youth since he was a teenager.

With his two businesses Hip-Hop Down Under and Jempire Events, Jeremy has been working with youth in dance and with community programs for a long time.

After joining forces with CYA last year, Jeremy has helped the group make their events bigger and better with his knowledge of events, sound and lighting and with his drive and passion for youth.