Citizenship no tall order for Mae

Mae Apps remembers her first impression of moving to Australia being one she had to look up to.

"All the people are really tall," she laughed. "As a nurse all I could think of was that these people would be my patients."

Mind you, it shouldn't have come as a surprise.

Born in the Philippines, Ms Apps trained as a registered nurse, and after working for five years in London, met James Apps, who also stands quite tall, and they moved to Australia.

The couple live in Maclean, and Ms Apps has continued her work as a registered nurse at Lismore Base Hospital.

After starting on a spouse visa, and then becoming a permanent resident, Ms Apps along with eight others became Australian citizens last week in a ceremony officiated by mayor Jim Simmons.

Related Articles:

Our Citizen Of The Year speaks her truth on Australia Day

REVEALED: Clarence Valley Australia Day Award winners 2021

Scott's girls proud to see their hero dad recognised

"It's really great. It opens a lot more doors and privileges to me … in both career and education I'm able to study more," she said.

"Also, the Australian passport opens up a lot more countries, so there are lots of benefits."

Ms Apps said she was also impressed with Australia's other tall timber, and enjoyed the nature of Australia and how it was preserved.

"People really look after the nature here," she said.

"From living in the cities and then coming here, you've got it all. It's a very progressive place, but you leave the nature intact."

People from across a range of ages and backgrounds stood together to take the citizenship oath, which was moved this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the monthly ceremonies.