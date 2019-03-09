Menu
The smoke promises to stick around.
Weather

Why smoke is set to linger in Melbourne

by Alanah Frost
9th Mar 2019 6:38 PM

Melbourne has been blanketed in a smoky haze this afternoon, as winds from bushfires burning in the state's east have hit the city.

A spokesperson from the Bureau of Meteorology said the easterly winds overnight and this morning pushed the smoke into the Melbourne area.

"It's trapped under what we call a temperature in inversion - trapping the smoke in a layer that is pretty concentrated, which is why we're seeing it this afternoon," he said.

"Overnight the winds are pretty quiet so the smoke will hang around."

But Melburnians can expect clearer skies on Sunday with the wind predicted to change.

"Tomorrow winds are expected to be from the west or south west, blowing in some cleaner air from western Victoria."

"And the smoke will then be pushed to the east."

A number of bushfires continue to burn in the state's east after they ignited last week.

alanah.frost@news.com.au

