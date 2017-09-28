City centre becomes vibrant performance stage

Crowds enjoying a peformance by The Flash. The city will be innundated with world class acts this weekend for the Coffs Harbour International Comedy and Buskers Festival.

Crowds enjoying a peformance by The Flash. The city will be innundated with world class acts this weekend for the Coffs Harbour International Comedy and Buskers Festival. Frank Redward

GRAFTON loves its Jacaranda Festival, which is just around the corner, but once a year down the road locals and visitors can warm up for occasion by enjoying another bright and vibrant event.

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival is on today, Friday and Saturday with daytime performances in the city centre.

Each day the city centre will have live performers including Rubber Band Boy, Silver Steve and Kate Dynamite, with perform- ances extending into the evening at selected venues.

Highlights include a Friday night performance at the Botanic Gardens and three shows on Saturday afternoon (Coffs Central, the yacht club and Moonee Tavern), with a final show at the Harbourside Markets at Park Beach Reserve on Sunday.

"We like to take the shows to the people so as well as four days in the city centre we will be performing at various locations around the city so everyone has a chance to catch them close to where they live,” organiser John Logan said.

"I really love getting out and about. As soon as we arrive we have people sitting eagerly awaiting the show. I get dozens of folks coming up to me saying how much they love the shows. That makes the buskers feel welcome and me really happy,” Mr Logan said.

"The whole thing is done for families so why not take the kids down to Coffs over the weekend to catch some of the performances and make a day of it?

"The shops are open and the markets are on and it's hot enough for a swim.”

The acts on this year's schedule are from New Zealand, the UK, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane.