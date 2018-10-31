Menu
Graham Dean, of Grafton, signing the petition with Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis at Grafton Food Emporium today. The petition calls on the NSW Government to fund the $263.8 million refurbishment of Grafton Base Hospital. Debbie Newton
Politics

City enthused about signing up to hospital funding petition

Tim Howard
by
31st Oct 2018 3:26 PM

GRAFTON residents have responded enthusiastically to a petition calling on the NSW Government to make the $263.8 million rebuild of Grafton Base Hospital a top priority.

The rebuild was top of the list for the Northern NSW Local Health District, when it released its priority schedule earlier this year, but the government was less motivated.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis has raised a petition to encourage his government to respond to the LHD's priority and listen to the electors of Clarence.

This morning Mr Gulaptis was spent some time at the Grafton Food Emporium, where people filled five pages of the petition with signatures in a hour.

He will have a stand for the petition outside his office in Prince St during Jacaranda Thursday celebrations tomorrow.

Mr Gulaptis's office said the MP planned to head to the GDSC raffles on Friday night at 6pm to promote the petition.

A spokesperson for the MP described the city's reception of the petition as a "good start”.

"I collected 20 pages of signed petitions from Farmer Lou's this morning as well as some from ESP in Grafton earlier in the week,” she said.

"We have a few more places people can sign is at the Clocktower Hotel, Grafton Hotel and Clarence Village.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

