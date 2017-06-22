City full of under-used meeting places

The Grafton Community Centre will be the headquarters for headspace.

FINDING new homes for the existing users of the Grafton Community Centre has created a new resource for the city.

Clarence Valley Council acting general manager Ashley Lindsay said when the council began became aware headspace wanted to move into the centre, staff began looking for alternative places for existing users, like Grafton Senior Citizens.

"We had no trouble finding anywhere for any of these groups," he said.

"When we approached the Clarence River Jockey Club for the senior citizens, they were delighted to have someone in there.

The only stipulation was they could not use it for two weeks in July."

He said there would be an item at next Tuesday's council meeting seeking approval for funding to help the centre users relocate.

"There has been no trouble from the groups about the move," Mr Lindsay said.

"When we met with executives of user groups, once they knew headspace was the new tenant, they were happy with that."

Mr Lindsay said the search for premises had led to the creation of a brochure containing all the meeting spaces available in Grafton.

"We're going to send it out to all community groups so they know what's available for them in the city," Mr Lindsay said.

The acting general manager and Mayor Jim Simmons attended a Grafton Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting yesterday, where they faced spirited questioning about the decision to lease out the centre.

Mr Lindsay denied the council had decided to lease the building to raise money.

"It was not about getting more money but providing a service to the community," he said.

"This was not their preferred site. They were more interested in a building in South Grafton.

"Unfortunately it was across the road from a hotel, which was not suitable for the service it offers."

Mr Lindsay the community centre did not pay its way for the council.

"It costs us money to operate the community centre," he said. "We've had a spike of usage recently with Pacific Complete and the jail people holding information sessions there but that is a once-off thing."

Mr Lindsay said the federal government would lease the centre for five years but, in reality, would control it for as long as there was funding for the service (headspace).

"Eventually we will have to look at providing something but that's a long way down the track," he said.

"We've got too much stuff to look after now which people don't want to pay for so we're looking to cut costs."