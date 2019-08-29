City loses champion of public health

Former Grafton City Council alderman and dentist J J Fahey has died at the age of 89.

GRAFTON has lost one of its leading figures in the fields health, local politics and sport with the death of John Joseph (J J ) Fahey this week.

Mr Fahey, who was born on May 12, 1930, died on Tuesday at the age of 89.

He, along with fellow dentist and Grafton City Alderman Burt Dawes, left a lasting public health legacy in the city with their successful campaign to fluoridate the city's water supply in the 1960s.

As a dentist who only a few years earlier had been working with the Albert Sweitzer Foundation in Africa, he was appalled at the standard of dental health of people in his home town.

"We used to have a clinic every Saturday at the Grafton Base Hospital and we'd work there all morning pulling rotten teeth out of kids' heads," he told The Daily Examiner in a 2004 article.

He was determined to do something about it and used his position as an Alderman on the Grafton City Council to push in 1964 to put fluoride in the town water supply.

The opposition in the community was so fierce that on the first night the fluoridation system was to begin in operation, a home-made bomb exploded in the plant, destroying it.

But the determination of Mr Fahey and Mr Dawes as well as £5000 from the State Government enabled the plant to be repaired.

It was a major public health success, quickly making the Saturday clinics at the hospital unnecessary.

In addition to his successes in public life, Mr Fahey ran a successful dentist clinic in Grafton for many years.

Mr Fahey was also a noted schoolboy athtlete, competing successfully in running, shooting and rugby league for his school, Woodlawn College.

He married Barbara Dougherty and together they raised six children: Mary-Anne (Watson), Peter, Brendan, Andrew, Daniel and Joseph.

A requiem mass for Mr Fahey will be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton on Thursday, September 5 at 11am. The funeral will then proceed to Clarence Lawn Cemetery. The family invites friends and and relatives to attend.