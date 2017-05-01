25°
News

Claims Jet Star denied refund to 11-year-old with cancer

Alina Rylko
| 29th Apr 2017 5:04 PM Updated: 30th Apr 2017 2:30 PM
Miles and Richard Guy on a hike before Miles' illness.
Miles and Richard Guy on a hike before Miles' illness.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A LISMORE father claims Jet Star denied him a refund for two plane tickets, despite his 11-year-old son's sudden diagnosis of end-stage cancer.

Richard Guy said he expected the budget carrier to show more compassion for Miles, who had evidence from his oncologist he was too ill to fly to his grandmother's 70th birthday in Melbourne.

Their plans to leave from Ballina Airport to Tullamarine on May 4 to return on May 7 were thrown into turmoil when Miles was hospitalised for intense chemotherapy at Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane.

Mr Guy - an emergency ward nurse at Lismore Base Hospital - phoned Jet Star on April 24, pleading for a $220-refund for two tickets because his son had become immune-compromised.

It's claimed after over an hour on the phone, Mr Guy was told to submit evidence of his son's illness using the 'Ask Jess' chat feature, which was manned by a robot and then human operator, 'Roda'.

"I needed have a medical certificate with Miles' diagnosis on it from the oncologist with the travel dates and all that info on a letter head, and I uploaded that," Mr Guy said.

Mr Richard was refused a refund and offered a credit note instead, but it had to be used within six months.

"I don't know if Miles will be able to fly, his prognosis is stage four metastatic cancer," Mr Guy said.

"He has spinal metastasis, metastasis in his bones, how would I know I would travel in (six) months' time?

"It's just not something I want to think about right now."

Mr Guy said he hoped the airline would show more compassion.

"Roda said I should just be grateful that I am getting a credit for my ticket, because it's not their policy," Mr Guy said.

"I think Jet Star is a soulless and heartless corporation, showing that they don't care about human beings.

"They don't care about anyone else but their bottom line and then to be told to be grateful is just horrible."

Miles Guy is undergoing intense chemotherapy.
Miles Guy is undergoing intense chemotherapy.


Mr Guy said the $220 refund would have made a significant impact on the family's tight budget.

"We're living in Brisbane at the moment and I'm not working; the meds and outpatient scans are costing a fortune," Mr Guy said.

"$220 to us at the moment is a lot - it's basically enough for us to keep going another week - and to them it's nothing, and that why I'm so angry about it.

"I'm never flying Jet Star again."

Mr Guy was provided no receipt of the conversation with Roda.

After enquires made by The Northern Star on Saturday, a Jet Star spokesperson said a full refund would be given to Mr Guy "as per (Jet Star's) compassionate policy".

The Guy family was living on in Northern Rivers NSW, before having to move to Brisbane for Miles' treatment.
The Guy family was living on in Northern Rivers NSW, before having to move to Brisbane for Miles' treatment.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  cancer editors picks jet star miles guy richard guy

Tony Mundine says rematch has Green light

Tony Mundine says rematch has Green light

SPEAKING at a live fight night in Grafton on the NSW North Coast, Mundine said a "third and final" fight between the pair will take place in Perth this year.

Rental crisis hits home for single dad

RENTAL CRISIS: Scott Eastment who has had trouble finding a place to rent as a single parent and is now living with his mother Christine and his children Sienna, Aliya and Joseph.

Rental crisis hits family hard

Claims Jet Star denied refund to 11-year-old with cancer

Miles and Richard Guy on a hike before Miles' illness.

Father says he expected budget carrier to show more compassion.

Help needed for Clarence Career Expo

Jenny Barnett (centre) with a group of young people.

ETC developing local Careers Expo

Local Partners

Cafe stalwarts plan reunion

IF YOU grew up in Grafton chances are your tastebuds savoured a Langley's cake or milkshake at some stage during the cafe's reign.

Endless entertainment at local shows

Vice president Stuart Gerathy and president Grafton Show Rex Green stand in the main stand ahead of the upcoming show.

Get ready for the Grafton and Maclean Show

Your weekend guide to gigs in the Clarence Valley

Talented young musician Grace McDonald will be perfomring at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night following up on May 13 by supporting trumpet guru James Morrison at his Grafton concert.

What's on this weekend

Grace gets to play with trumpet great

Grace McDonald

19-year-old Grafton musician to support James Morrison next month

NIDA graduate stars in latest Playhouse production

NEW STAR: NIDA graduate Doug Hall appears in the Pelican Playhouse's latest production.

There Goes The Bride opens at the Pelican Playhouse tonight

Most ridiculous thing about the MKR finale

“COME on, just tell us who won already!” If you got frustrated with the waiting game, you didn’t suffer in silence. Here’s Jo Thornely’s MKR Grand Final recap.

Godfather cast reunites at Tribeca

Coppola and the cast of "The Godfather" reunited for one evening and a double feature at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the film's 45th anniversary. The Tribeca Film Festival closed out its 16th edition Saturday, April 29, 2017, with a grand double feature of "The Godfather," parts one and two.

It was an offer The Godfather cast couldn’t refuse

Val Kilmer confirms cancer battle

Val Kilmer, left, and his son Jack attend a basketball game in Los Angeles in 2014.

Batman actor Val Kilmer tells Reddit Q&A he had cancer.

Groomed by her teacher: Mary-Rose MacColl's sexual abuse

Mary-Rose MacColl’s extraordinary new book ­rewrites the misery memoir.

Mary-Rose MacColl’s new book ­rewrites the misery memoir

American Gods a dream role for Ricky Whittle

Ricky Whittle in a scene from the TV series American Gods.

THE 100 star talks mythology and working with Ian McShane.

House Rules: "I watched as they destroyed my house"

Fiona and Nicole were both in shock at the move. Picture: Supplied

Contestant given just minutes before her entire home was demolished

'I feel incredible': Coast woman's weight loss win

Biggest Loser: Transformed contestant Nikki Henderson training at Mooloolaba Beach.

The weight loss show changed contestant Nikki Henderson's life

Easy Living With River Views

1 Merton Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $330,000

This special property is located on the hill with commanding views across a picturesque conservation area to the beautiful Clarence River in the background. The...

Build That New Home Now

34 Bruce Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 $165,000

Located in the rural residential community of Gulmarrad is this acre parcel of land waiting for you to build your dream home on. The land size is 4,002m2 which...

Your Own 50 Acre Hidden Paradise

183 Mororo Road, Mororo 2469

House 2 2 4 Auction

Ordinarily you would be searching high and low for a property like this. Hidden away in a private hinterland setting, but still only 15 minutes from the beautiful...

Owners Committed Elsewhere - MUST SELL

7 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 3 Auction

Enjoying a quiet and peaceful waterfront setting tucked away in the bay of one of Yamba's most sought after waterways, this lowset four bedroom home is one that...

&quot;Craigmore on the Beach&quot; - Truly Spectacular

18/1 Queen Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 Auction

There are very few properties as special, and indeed fewer positions that are more impressive than this. Craigmore sits in an absolute oceanfront location...

SELLERS ARE REALISTIC - MAKE IT YOURS

31 (and 82) BENNETTS ROAD, Nymboida 2460

Rural 3 1 9 Auction

(THIS PROPERTY ADDRESS IS ALSO KNOWN AS 82 Bennetts Road) Superb river frontage with easy access; a beautifully renovated timber cottage, plenty of shedding...

DECEASED ESTATE

119 EATONSVILLE ROAD, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 2 FASTRAK

Set back from the road; this gently undulating but reasonably level allotment of approx. 6375m2 is a beautiful block of land. Wisterias welcome you as you drive...

SALE IS IMMINENT

44 Martin Cresent, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

A home that has it all! This property package is every buyers dream; Low maintenance, tick. Spacious family home, tick. Location only minutes' drive from...

STANDING PROUD

25 Roberts Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $289,000

It has been on the buyer requirement list of many investors, first home buyers, downsizers AND upsizers. We promised we would find you another, as all the quality...

AUCTION 2ND MAY, 2017

131 ROGAN BRIDGE ROAD, Waterview Heights 2460

House 5 2 6 Auction

There is absolutely no denying that the Waterview Heights demand is higher than the supply. Like always though the property must be suitable to your personal...

Rental crisis hits home for single dad

RENTAL CRISIS: Scott Eastment who has had trouble finding a place to rent as a single parent and is now living with his mother Christine and his children Sienna, Aliya and Joseph.

Rental crisis hits family hard

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Snapshot reveals dire rental shortage in Clarence Valley

TIGHT: Anglicare North Coast chief executive officer Estelle Graham.

Rental housing affordability in the Clarence Valley plummets

Rental affordability crisis hits the Clarence hard

Rental Affordability Snapshot highlights Clarence

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!