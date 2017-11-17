Clancy a-wake to risk

COUNCILLOR Greg Clancy tried his hardest to deter his fellow councillors from voting to sponsor the Australian Wakeboard Open next year.

However, despite Cr Clancy's long list of reasons it should not be approved, Cr Richie Williamson fore- shadowed a motion that the council would approve the $8000 sponsorship at the full meeting on Tuesday.

Environment, planning and community director

Des Schroder told the committee meeting the council's sponsorship of

the 2018 Wakeboard Open was similar to its sponsorship of the masters hockey.

Cr Clancy argued: "This sort of activity is not like hockey, you don't hear the noise of loud noisy motors from hockey.

"You don't have whole areas of the river closed

off to the public due to hockey, you don't have the riverbank erosion and the disturbance of wildlife by hockey.

"When the wakeboarding championships happens, the river is taken away from the local people, it's taken away on the Australia Day long weekend.

"Susan and Elisabeth islands are both important from a natural ecological perspective, but also from a cultural heritage perspective; these boats are specifically designed to create wake.

"I don't think we should be promoting activities that take over such a large area of the river and damage

the river banks from the wake.”

Cr Clancy was assured by Mr Schroder the Clarence River banks were monitored regularly for erosion, and the wakeboarding was generally done in the centre of the river to minimise the impact on the banks, but he was still not sold on the sponsorship.

Cr Peter Ellem suggested the council approve the sponsorship this year but closely monitor the river- banks for erosion during and after the competition to ensure there was no impact, and reassess the sponsorship next year.