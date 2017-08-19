20°
Clancy concerned about Wooli beach scraping

Caitlan Charles | 19th Aug 2017 10:00 AM
Diagram of how beach scraping will help rehabilitate Wooli Beach.
Diagram of how beach scraping will help rehabilitate Wooli Beach. Clarence Valley Council

WILD storms and big seas are a constant threat to the Clarence Valley seaside village of Wooli.

With the damage caused by last two east coast lows, there is a sense of urgency in taking preventative measures so another wild weather event will not cause further damage to the town.

At Tuesday's council meeting, councillors voted to contribute $25,000 to the cost of beach scraping at Wooli to help protect the town.

The Coastal Communities Protection Alliance (CCPA) are matching council dollar for dollar.

Councillors resolved to write to the NSW minister for the environment to confirm the council council CCPA commitment and make an application to the NSW Government seeking the 50% funding for the completion of one round of beach scraping.

The works will occur on Wooli Beach adjacent to the southern 800metres of Wooli village frontage, as it is the section of beach most at risk from erosion events.

While all councillors present voted for the beach scrapping to occur, Cr Greg Clancy took issue with it because it was a band-aid fix for a much bigger issue.

"I have reservations about this issue because there are some environmental concerns and cost concerns,” he said.

"It is a temporary situation where could would be spending $25,000 of a $100,000 cost, which only helps in a temporary way.”

Cr Clancy acknowledge the hard work of the CPPA and the community in raising $25,000 for the work to occur.

"I do hope that monitoring of the success of the beach scraping will be thorough and that we can make decisions in the couture that will help these beach scrapings be successful,” he said.

Beach scarping adds resilience against natural erosion processes by mechanically moving sand from the intertidal zone to the back of the beach, against or close to the dunes.

The relocated sand material is at less risk of being eroded by wind or wave action.

According to councils report, beach scraping mimics natural beach recovery processes but improves the rate of beach recovery compared with natural processes.

A working group comprising of council, CCPA and relevant state government representatives to oversee the project.

Grafton Daily Examiner
