CLANCY: NSW Politics at a climate crossroad

I AM standing as the Greens candidate in the seat of Clarence as I want to represent the people and the environment of the two river valleys to ensure our future is a sustainable one.

The major infrastructure projects have brought some economic value to the electorate but at what cost? We are losing the natural values and the quiet, clean lifestyle that many of us moved here to enjoy.

NSW politics is at a crossroad. Voters can vote for more of the same or vote for politicians that are committed to addressing the two-pronged threats of climate change and species extinction.

The planet is experiencing the sixth great extinction period and this one is caused directly by humans. We are in a new time period called the Anthropocene where everything is dominated by humans. Politicians don't listen to the scientists, so scientists like me have to enter politics.

The risk to our children and their children's children of doing little or nothing is too great. Climate change is no longer a thing to worry about in the future. It is happening here and now and the extended drought, the bushfires in Tasmania, record temperatures during 2018, bushfires in the US, and extreme weather events are all exacerbated by climate change.

Yes we have had these natural events in the past but the frequency and duration are both increasing. We need scientists in parliament so a number one vote for me on March 23 is a vote for the future of the planet, you and your family and friends. Without treating climate change as the serious threat that it is politicians are playing Russian roulette with our lives.

My scientific training and experience will allow me to guide government decisions in a way that they are sustainable. Much damage is done to the environment due to ignorance.

The local state member's knowledge of the operations of Forest Corp where repeated breaches are identified is worrying. He has stated on radio that koala habitat is not logged and yet it has recently been logged in Gibberagee State Forest. Chris (Gulaptis) is not a scientist so does not understand the complex issues associated with forest logging operations. He has to believe the stories that he is told.

I am concerned about the lack of controls over the ever-expanding blueberry industry where regrowth trees grown since 1990 can be cleared without assessment. The demand for water and the contamination of waterways are other concerns from this industry.

The Cangai Cobalt Mine has to be stopped. The threat to the Mann River and the Clarence River is great and can't be tolerated.

If elected I will stand up for the people and ecosystems of this wonderful area that comprises the state electorate of Clarence. We need jobs for our youth but we need them to be ecologically sustainable ones to protect the fragile ecosystems of the area. On March 23 please put trust in me to be your state representative.