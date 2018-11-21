Clancy out on a limb as airport plan proceeds

THE plan may help Grafton keep reaching for the sky in the near future, but for councillor Greg Clancy, it shouldn't come at the expense of the tall timber.

Clarence Valley Council yesterday approved a motion to adopt the draft Clarence Valley Regional Airport Master Plan dated October 2018 for exhibition, and place it on display for 28 days.

While the consensus was that the plan was worthy to be put on public display, Cr Clancy moved a motion to reject the plan, citing concerns that proposed hangars and access strip in the plan would destroy a significant piece of bushland in the area.

"Considering the extensive damage to the natural environment around Glenugie not far from the airport by the construction of the Pacific Motorway... and the clearing that's been involved for the facilities for the jail, the Glenugie area has suffered greatly,” Cr Clancy said.

Mr Clancy said despite being told many times during the meeting that 'it's only a masterplan, and you can't change it later' he believed that it would be very hard to change the plan once it was approved.

"This plan is not suitable because it will create a lot of cost to the council because to destroy that Glenugie forest will involve ecological studies and species impact statements . This is all extra costs and it may get rejected anyway because of the high concentration of threatened species in that area.

Cr Williamson spoke against Cr Clancy's motion, citing the need to do something about the viability of the airport.

"The masterplan is quite significant... and identified other issues which will need to be dealt with; acid sulphate soils, bushfire, our own LEP, our own approval process which includes the possible constraints of the site,” he said.

"But today's decision is to put the masterplan out on exhibition or not, and my colleague has furnished a perfectly normal, legal motion which is to not put the plan out on exhibition, and in fact to reject the plan.

"The plan is a good plan, it highlights our passenger movements, it highlights the possible development of the site... and further public input on this should be sought, and then there is the opportunity for council to again further consider.”

Cr Clancy conceded he was out on his own on with his motion, but raised his concerns with the plan going out for exhibition.

"I think when we're getting masterplans done, we do need to consider the physical constraints of the site are before we start superimposing all sorts of developments over them, and I don't think that's been done in this case,” he said.

"The plan itself may be very well done, generally, but the constraints should be identified early in the piece.”

Cr Clancy's motion was defeated 8-1, and Cr Williamson moved the officers recommendation to adopt the plan for exhibition purposes, putting it on public exhibition for 28 days, and upon completion of the exhibition period and consideration of any feedback received, the plan be reported back to council for decision.

His motion was carried with only Cr Clancy voting against it

The Master Plan was commissioned by council at a cost of $35,000 and presented to councillors at a September workshop.

It was developed as a guide for future development at the airport within a 15-year planning period.