Clancy: Won’t somebody please think of the birds?

A map of the proposed subdivision of four lots on Micalo Island.

A proposed four-lot subdivision of a prawn farm on Micalo Island has passed through Clarence Valley Council’s Environment, Planning & Community Committee despite a plea from a councillor that migratory birds were not considered in a “flawed” ecological assessment of the site.

At Tuesday afternoon’s meeting councillor Greg Clancy put forward a motion that council refuse the development application for the subdivision, asserting the ecological assessment didn’t meet the requirements of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act, and that the environmental impact of four dwellings on the site had not been adequately addressed.

According to the business papers, the land has been used in the past as a prawn farm and the aquaculture ponds remain unused on the land, and that an ecological assessment was undertaken for the development which found that there are no listed threatened critically endangered ecological communities, threatened flora or fauna species or migratory species listed under the EPBC Act found on the site.

Mr Clancy refuted that finding of the assessment, and pointed to a 2002 study of the same area that seemed to reach a different conclusion.

“Facts are facts, and it’s quite clear that in 2002 when a study was done on the exact same property that some 76 bird species were in the area and on the site including 13 migratory birds listed under the (Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation) Act,” he said.

“If we approve this it means that councillors are prepared to ignore the fact that this report is clearly flawed.

“I’ve got a very good understanding of the shorebird and other birds in estuary, where they forage and roost, and a number of these species spend the northern winter in Australia from China, Siberia and Alaska. Just because the ecological study didn’t find them doesn’t mean they’re not there.”

Speaking against the motion Andrew Baker said the 60-page ecological report was thorough, and while Mr Clancy “may not like the outcome and the assessment” but that shouldn’t be grounds for the application’s refusal.

Mr Baker, as well as Mayor Jim Simmons, backed the ecological report given to councillors.

Mr Baker also dismissed concerns the application should be knocked back over a lack of a guarantee over the carriageway to the site, as while currently there was no assurance the road to be site would be purchased or consent given to the applicant, Mr Baker said that could change in the future.

The motion was voted down by Mr Baker, Mr Simmons and Richie Williamson, with Mr Clancy supported by Debrah Novak. The matter will be before the Clarence Valley Council’s Ordinary Meeting next week.