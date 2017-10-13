CLARENCE+: A folklore tale of our own brumby

THE BRUMBY. An iconic if not contentious national symbol.

Immortalised by Banjo Paterson's classic poem The Man From Snowy River, the next indelible chapter to capture the legend of Australia's wild horse is enclosed in the pages of Clarence+.

The Wild One is the cover story of the third edition of our free 32-page biannual magazine edited by Lesley Apps and delves into the allure and mystique of the last brumby of Brooms Head.

Since emerging as a young stallion from the devastating fires of 2000, Brumby, also known as Curious George, Brumbles or Brums, has walked alone in the Yuraygir National Park, inspiring artists, and even becoming the mascot for the local bowling club at "The Broom”.

From Brumby's tale to the remarkably similar paths forged by Maclean born and bred rugby league coaches Brian Smith and Nathan Brown, the free 32-page magazine covers a range of topics including sport, art and history with a distinct Clarence Valley flavour. There's even a recipe for Yamba Prawn Goulash to get the tastebuds rollicking.

Clarence+ is now available from the front desk at The Daily Examiner at 55 Fitzroy St, Grafton, and copies will be rolled out to selected cafes, business houses and key centres throughout the Clarence Valley this week.

Happy reading.

>> SEE ALSO: Brown and Smith's remarkably similar path