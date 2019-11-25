Clarence Adventurethon postponed until 2020

ADVENTURETHON: The 2019 Clarence Valley Adventurethon has been postponed until further notice due to a mix of planning interruptions in the lead-up to the event.

Scheduled as the last event on a seven-leg tour of ­Australia, Clarence Valley’s Adventurethon promised to be bigger and better than ever but as ­extreme conditions have led to bushfires in a number of ­regions travelled during races in past years, the event has ­been pushed back to a date in 2020.

The event was slated to go ahead on the Adventurethon website but registrations were put on hold with organiser Joel Savage looking to move the race to a more weather-friendly time of year.

Savage also plans to use a number of new regions for the race in 2020 as he hopes to make it one of the best yet.

The cancellation comes in the wake of the date change to the G-Bomb endurance mountain bike race in 2019 that was scheduled to be run at a later date due to excess rainfall.

G-Bomb and Graft-TON Grind race organiser Grant Hodgins is looking to revamp the Grafton mountain bike cycling scene as they hope to reach a larger number of riders participating in events during the 2020 season.

See the Bom Bom Racing page on Facebook for more information.