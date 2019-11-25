Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mountain bikers in Bom Bom Forest during a race earlier this year.
Mountain bikers in Bom Bom Forest during a race earlier this year.
Cycling & MTB

Clarence Adventurethon postponed until 2020

Mitchell Keenan
25th Nov 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADVENTURETHON: The 2019 Clarence Valley Adventurethon has been postponed until further notice due to a mix of planning interruptions in the lead-up to the event.

Scheduled as the last event on a seven-leg tour of ­Australia, Clarence Valley’s Adventurethon promised to be bigger and better than ever but as ­extreme conditions have led to bushfires in a number of ­regions travelled during races in past years, the event has ­been pushed back to a date in 2020.

The event was slated to go ahead on the Adventurethon website but registrations were put on hold with organiser Joel Savage looking to move the race to a more weather-friendly time of year.

Savage also plans to use a number of new regions for the race in 2020 as he hopes to make it one of the best yet.

The cancellation comes in the wake of the date change to the G-Bomb endurance mountain bike race in 2019 that was scheduled to be run at a later date due to excess rainfall.

G-Bomb and Graft-TON Grind race organiser Grant Hodgins is looking to revamp the Grafton mountain bike cycling scene as they hope to reach a larger number of riders participating in events during the 2020 season.

See the Bom Bom Racing page on Facebook for more information.

clarence adventurethon clarence sport
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Safe as Panadol’: What young people really think of MDMA

        premium_icon ‘Safe as Panadol’: What young people really think of MDMA

        News MDMA is deadly but that message isn’t getting through to young Australians. One young user described it as just “like taking a Panadol”.

        THE BIG STOWE: Stowe clinches WBF Australasian title

        premium_icon THE BIG STOWE: Stowe clinches WBF Australasian title

        Boxing The Clarence boxer has hit new heights after winning the huge title on the elite...

        REDEMPTION: Harwood rocket to top spot with thrilling finish

        premium_icon REDEMPTION: Harwood rocket to top spot with thrilling finish

        Cricket The Clarence cricketers are back where they belong after a slow start to...

        FIRE UPDATE: Myall Creek Rd fire upgraded to watch and act

        FIRE UPDATE: Myall Creek Rd fire upgraded to watch and act

        News Stay informed with the latest up-to-date information here