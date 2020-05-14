Clarence anglers flourish as COVID-19 curve flattens

Hi my son and I (Stacey Vallette) caught this matching pair of jewfish on Thursday night. Weighed them in at the BP Yamba on Friday...14.25 and 15.1kg respectively.

Hi my son and I (Stacey Vallette) caught this matching pair of jewfish on Thursday night. Weighed them in at the BP Yamba on Friday...14.25 and 15.1kg respectively.

THE virus curve may have well and truly peaked and has since been flattening, but the level of fishing activity and results are still at a high, particularly in the lower reaches of the river.

Blackfish are being taken in good numbers, and there are a lot of good bream being taken everywhere from the quarry at Maclean to the entrance.

Not as much activity offshore in earlier weeks, but a good run of jewfish was taken on the northern grounds.

However, biggest for the week weighed in was the 23.6kg catch taken by Josh Welsh of Iluka who fished the Iluka wall.

A trip to the northern grounds paid off for the Vallette family of Yamba.

Hi my son and I (Stacey Vallette) caught this matching pair of jewfish on Thursday night. Weighed them in at the BP Yamba on Friday...14.25 and 15.1kg respectively.

Stacy scored a fish of 14.25kg, but was just beaten by Colbay with one of 15.1kg.

Another fish weighed in, and recorded as a black jewfish was the 1.5kg catch taken by Alan Currie of South Grafton, who scored in the deep waters along the bank at Palmers Island.

All the fish looked similar in size to a school jewfish.

The closest comparison we could find in my reference book, by E. Grant, was the black jewfish.

Because of distinctive marks on the body and spots on the dorsal fins, Grant described it as a northern Queensland waters fish.

The Palmers Island area has produced several surprises in recent weeks including estuary perch and mangrove jack.

Blackish are also making many anglers happy.

Best weighed in was the 1.44kg catch by Dean Quill who was fishing at the T Piece, where Chris Webb of Grafton also scored one of 955g.

Terry Daly of Yamba continues to make regular appearances with a fish of 852g taken at Oyster Channel.

For the rock hoppers and those prepared to walk the beaches, big tailor are being taken in some numbers from Wooli in the south to Shark Bay, with Woody Head proving to be the hot spot.

14yo Sam Russo from Yamba with a nice 740g bream he weighed in at Marina Boat & Tackle.

Isobella Rooks of Maclean landed the best of the bunch, a 4.3kg tailor at Woody, while Noel Perkins landed one of 3.2kg at the Iluka Bluff.

Greg Dickerson also landed one of 2.45kg

Flathead were still around in good numbers with Elly Causley finding one of 3.1kg at Iluka.

Peter Gimbert fished Oyster Channel for fish between 1.15kg and 1.55kg.

Good bream catches were scattered throughout the region.

Largest was the 866g catch by Kurt Jaques who fished Oyster Channel, while Sam Russo landed one of 740g at Westringia in Crystal Waters.

Two Grafton anglers, Bill Gibbs and Michael Blanda, scored bream from 440g to 460g at the Grafton bridge.

And although no pelagics were reported from offshore, Adam Izzard of Yamba picked up a tuna of 10.15kg on a lure off the Yamba breakwall.