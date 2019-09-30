Clarence athletes take on the state at NSW All Schools

TOP EFFORT: McAuley Catholic College's Hanna Tait was one of four Clarence stars at the NSW All Schools Athletics.

TOP EFFORT: McAuley Catholic College's Hanna Tait was one of four Clarence stars at the NSW All Schools Athletics. Matthew Elkerton

ATHLETICS: Four athletes from Clarence Valley high schools travelled to Sydney Olympic Park over the weekend to take on the best in the state at the NSW All Schools Athletics Championships.

McAuley Catholic College star Hanna Tait competed in six events while Grafton High School's Krystal McMahon, Taharna Reid and Jacob Woodbury all challenged at the top.

Tait was competing off the back of a successful Combined Catholic Colleges' state athletics championships, and while this was a step up in quality, she put in some great efforts.

Competing in the 16 girls category, Tait's best finish of the day was sixth place in the long jump with a 4.94-metre leap.

The aspiring pentathlon star also claimed 10th spot in the shot put with a 9.68m throw and 12th in the javelin with a 26.34m effort.

Tait also qualified sixth in the 100m hurdles in 15.34sec but was unfortunate in the final before earning a 12th place in the 200m sprint in 25.96sec and 19th in the 100m sprint in 13.25sec.

McMahon, also competing in the 16 girls, claimed 26th position in the 100m sprint in 13.80sec and was 23rd in the 200m in 26.96sec.

She also took 16th spot in the long jump with 4.30m leap.

Her best placing of the day was 12th in the shot put with a 9.27m toss.

Reid finished well, securing 15th position in the 3000m run in 11min 20.55sec ninth in the 2000m run with a good 8min 02.43sec effort.

Woodbury took on the 15 boys and placed 46th in the 100m sprint and ninth in discus.