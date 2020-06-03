Clarence attractions make the list of NSW travel adventures

WATCH YA BACKS: Tourists congregate at one of Grafton's favourite spots to admire the displays of jacaranda trees in 2019.

DESTINATION NSW has launched a new campaign to encourage regional tourism, with a number of Clarence Valley destinations included on the list.

The list of top NSW travel experiences, 213 Ways to Reboot 2020 in NSW, was released on June 1 so travellers can make the most of the 213 days that remain in the year once travel bans were lifted on Monday.

Supporting the latest phase of the NSW Government's tourism recovery campaign, Now's The Time to Love NSW, the list of 213 NSW travel adventures depicts an array of diverse and unique experiences across the state, curated by the travel interest areas that have made NSW the number one Australian state for holiday-makers.

"The end of travel restrictions in NSW signals the start of an important new chapter for us to get out there and love NSW once again, to visit as many of the incredible towns, sights and experiences that the state offers," said DestinationNSW CEO Steve Cox.

"Now's the time to get out there and make up for lost time - jump online and find the NSW adventures that are right for you, book them in and reboot your 2020."

While holiday ideas and destinations such as the jacaranda season in Grafton, Yuraygir coastal walk and Solitary Island all made the list, the Grafton Regional Gallery, that reopened this week, failed to make the cut.

The Grafton Regional Gallery will begin a phased reopening to the public on Wednesday, June 3 with two new exhibitions by Mid North Coast artist Sue Bell and Clarence Valley artist Kade Valja. The Grafton Regional Gallery will be open from 10am to 2pm weekdays.

Clarence Valley destinations that made the Reboot 2020 cut

For the full 213 list of travel ideas head to https://www.visitnsw.com/213adventures.

Solitary Islands Marine Park – Travel NSW beachfront at Wooli scenic tourism beaches seagull birds

• The Solitary Islands Marine Park is one of the largest marine protected areas in NSW and covers a total area of 71,000 hectares, extending along 75km of coast, from Coffs Harbour north to the Sandon River mouth.

• Find some of the largest species of bass in Australia in NSW's Clarence River, which just happens to be the largest river on the eastern seaboard.

• Explore tourist favourites, the Central Coast, Port Stephens and the Northern Rivers area, on the legendary Pacific Coast drive.

• The World Heritage Gondwana Rainforests are the most extensive area of subtropical rainforest in the world. There are 50 separate reserves totalling 366,500 hectares with incredible walking tracks to explore from Newcastle and beyond to include Washpool National Park.

Yuraygir Coastal Walk Photo courtesy of Destination NSW

• Hike the multi-day Yuraygir coastal walk on the Clarence Coast near Yamba. You'll find loads of places for whale watching, snorkelling and swimming, with overnight stops at beach campgrounds.

Streets lined with jacaranda trees are an intrinsic part of Grafton and the Clarence Valley's identity.

• Visit Grafton during jacaranda season, from the last weekend in October to the first weekend in November, to capture some truly Insta-worthy snaps.

• Expert Aboriginal guides lead Wajaan Yaam stand up paddle board tours in traditional Gumbaynggirr country. Explore marine parks in Coffs Creek, Red Rock and Corindi Old Camp on the North coast on this authentic tour.