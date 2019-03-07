Clarence ballot draw delivers top spot for second time

Independent candidate for Clarence Debrah Novak shows off her community source nomination to run at the upcoming state election.

INDEPENDENT candidate Debrah Novak has claimed the first small win of the campaign for Clarence when she placed first on the ballot for the election.

The ballot draw was conducted just after the close of nominations at the NSW Electoral Commission office in Grafton, with Ms Novak first name selected.

The order of the candidates as listed on the ballot is Debrah Novak, Greg Clancy, Chris Gulaptis, Steve Cansdell, Trent Gilbert and previously undeclared Thomas Kotis.

Kotis, who is listed from Woolweyah will run for the Sustainable Party whose website claims they are an independent party from the common-sense political centre, with a positive agenda to secure an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable Australia.

Ms Novak, who was also atop the ballot for the Clarence Valley Council election in 2016 said that she didn't know what it meant as far as votes to be on top of the ballot, but it was good to be there.

"This time I think the election will be different as I think people are so sick of politics, and this time they'll know beforehand they'll be voting for," she said.

"From Monday, the polls open for postal, online and phone voting and as far as I'm concerned it all starts on Monday.

Ms Novak said people from all walks of life would read different things into the positions on the ballot paper, but said just being on the ballot paper was the main issue.

"Just getting on the ballot, and putting your hand up is the main thing, being on top is secondary, but it is exciting," she said.