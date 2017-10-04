27°
Clarence bands among Dolphin Award Finalists

WANTED: The Dolphin Award trophy.
Javier Encalada
by

CLARENCE Valley artists are again in the running for the NCEIA Dolphin Awards, with Matt and Tanya Fisher and Doot finalists in the annual awards.

A total of 19 NCEIA Dolphin Awards are up for grabs this year with the list of finalists for 2017 unveiled today.

Matt and Tanya Fisher are finalists in the Adult Contemporary, Rock and Country categories, while Doot has received nods in the Country and Production categories.

The North Coast Entertainment Industry Association (NCEIA) was formed in 1991 by a number of enthusiastic musicians with the goal of promoting and celebrating the region's rich music and performing arts industry.

The NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards are open to all original recording artists, songwriters and composers and video producers, both amateur and professional, living in the (02) 66 telephone area code.

 

Dolphin Award trophy. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

The finalists are:

Instrumental

  • Pat Tierney - Misty Morning Part 1
  • Connor Cleary - Rainy Friday Morning
  • Neon Inferno - Speed Dealers

Jazz

  • Out of Range Band - Do What You Do
  • Jex Lopez and The Gravediggers - Sewer Sites
  • Kellie Knight - Flying

Adult Contemporary

  • Matt and Tanya Fisher - When Its Cold Outside
  • Brendan Smoother - Gypsy Girl
  • Moebius - Freedom

Folk

  • Pat Tierney - Spirit Of The Land
  • Maisy Taylor - Little Birdy
  • Peter L Barry - How We Used To Be
  • Brendan Smoother - Love Street

 

GRAFTON: Matt and Tanya Fisher, winners of Best Rock song at the NCEIA Dolphin Awards 2016.

Protest and / or Environmental

  • Brendan Smoother - Behind The Seen
  • Out of Range Band - One Tribe
  • Cariad - Women's Song
  • Jock Barnes - Burning River
  • Kellie Knight - Refugee

Urban / Hip Hop / Funk

  • The Fortunate Souls - Tomorrow
  • T-Larmon AKA Tom Mwanza - Hustle Hard
  • Kellie Knight - Refugee

Electronic Music

  • PeterSea - Frozen
  • PeterSea and Alex Van Ratingen - Calling (Dub version(
  • dRanger - ElementL
  • Favourite Son - Smiles Remix

 

WINNER: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award 2014 in the Folk category.

Alternative / Indie

  • A Somerset Parade - Raise Your Glass
  • Jex Lopez - Which Part of You
  • Brian Wappett - Loves Me For My Way
  • Josh Lee Hamilton - No Fun

Pop

  • Monkey and the Fish - Look In The Mirror
  • Sentient Life - See Food Diet
  • PeterSea - Easy in Spring
  • The Rochelle Lees Band - I Should Have Told You

Youth

  • Emily Vaughan - Pieces
  • Amelia Scott - You and Me
  • Maple - Everlasting
  • Hannah Parrington - Bad News

 

YOUNG: Possum Creek teen Hannah Parrington won the Youth category at the NCEIA Dolphin Awards 2015.

Music Video

  • Brendan Smoother - Big Black Car
  • Mick Mchugh - Not in Cansas anymore

Rock

  • Matt and Tanya Fisher - R-O-C-K
  • Sentient Life - It MUST be True
  • Kellie Knight - Refugee

Country

  • Matt and Tanya Fisher - When Its Cold Outside
  • Brendan Smoother - Behind The Seen
  • Doot - It Aint Far To Fall

Production

  • Monkey and the Fish - Smell Of Rain
  • Kitnkaboodle Productions Mantlepeace - Shelaybyou
  • Doot - It Aint Far To Fall

Male Vocal (Steve Gilpin Memorial Award)

  • Brendan Smoother - Behind The Seen
  • Geraint Jenkins - Tumut Town
  • Matty Rogers - Movin' On
  • Keith Hartley - Sellers Remorse

Female Vocal

  • KaChing - Watch the Fire
  • Virginia Cook - Burala
  • Serinna Moon - Love You I Do
  • Wendy Ford - Christmas in July

Songwriter of the Year

  • Geraint Jenkins - Big Black Hole
  • Matty Rogers - Smile
  • Kellie Knight - Refugee
  • Josh Lee Hamilton - Soul Breaks
  • Josh Lee Hamilton - Golden

Song of the Year

  • Out of Range Band - Do What You Do
  • Brian Wappett - Symphonic Silence
  • Kodey Rayne - Violet George
  • Josh Lee Hamilton - Soul Breaks
  • Maple - Everlasting

Album of the Year

  • Val Ockert - Lane Hog Mind with a Timid Heart
  • Cariad - A Thousand Dreams
  • Monkey and the Fish - A Place Of Hope

The 2017 NCEIA Dolphin Awards ceremony will be held at the Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, on Tuesday, October 24, from 6.30pm.

For details and to book tickets visit nceia.org.au.

Grafton Daily Examiner
