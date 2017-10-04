Clarence bands among Dolphin Award Finalists

CLARENCE Valley artists are again in the running for the NCEIA Dolphin Awards, with Matt and Tanya Fisher and Doot finalists in the annual awards.

A total of 19 NCEIA Dolphin Awards are up for grabs this year with the list of finalists for 2017 unveiled today.

Matt and Tanya Fisher are finalists in the Adult Contemporary, Rock and Country categories, while Doot has received nods in the Country and Production categories.

The North Coast Entertainment Industry Association (NCEIA) was formed in 1991 by a number of enthusiastic musicians with the goal of promoting and celebrating the region's rich music and performing arts industry.

The NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards are open to all original recording artists, songwriters and composers and video producers, both amateur and professional, living in the (02) 66 telephone area code.

Dolphin Award trophy. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

The finalists are:

Instrumental

Pat Tierney - Misty Morning Part 1

Connor Cleary - Rainy Friday Morning

Neon Inferno - Speed Dealers

Jazz

Out of Range Band - Do What You Do

Jex Lopez and The Gravediggers - Sewer Sites

Kellie Knight - Flying

Adult Contemporary

Matt and Tanya Fisher - When Its Cold Outside

Brendan Smoother - Gypsy Girl

Moebius - Freedom

Folk

Pat Tierney - Spirit Of The Land

Maisy Taylor - Little Birdy

Peter L Barry - How We Used To Be

Brendan Smoother - Love Street

GRAFTON: Matt and Tanya Fisher, winners of Best Rock song at the NCEIA Dolphin Awards 2016. Adam Hourigan

Protest and / or Environmental

Brendan Smoother - Behind The Seen

Out of Range Band - One Tribe

Cariad - Women's Song

Jock Barnes - Burning River

Kellie Knight - Refugee

Urban / Hip Hop / Funk

The Fortunate Souls - Tomorrow

T-Larmon AKA Tom Mwanza - Hustle Hard

Kellie Knight - Refugee

Electronic Music

PeterSea - Frozen

PeterSea and Alex Van Ratingen - Calling (Dub version(

dRanger - ElementL

Favourite Son - Smiles Remix

WINNER: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award 2014 in the Folk category.

Alternative / Indie

A Somerset Parade - Raise Your Glass

Jex Lopez - Which Part of You

Brian Wappett - Loves Me For My Way

Josh Lee Hamilton - No Fun

Pop

Monkey and the Fish - Look In The Mirror

Sentient Life - See Food Diet

PeterSea - Easy in Spring

The Rochelle Lees Band - I Should Have Told You

Youth

Emily Vaughan - Pieces

Amelia Scott - You and Me

Maple - Everlasting

Hannah Parrington - Bad News

YOUNG: Possum Creek teen Hannah Parrington won the Youth category at the NCEIA Dolphin Awards 2015. Karin von Behrens

Music Video

Brendan Smoother - Big Black Car

Mick Mchugh - Not in Cansas anymore

Rock

Matt and Tanya Fisher - R-O-C-K

Sentient Life - It MUST be True

Kellie Knight - Refugee

Country

Matt and Tanya Fisher - When Its Cold Outside

Brendan Smoother - Behind The Seen

Doot - It Aint Far To Fall

Production

Monkey and the Fish - Smell Of Rain

Kitnkaboodle Productions Mantlepeace - Shelaybyou

Doot - It Aint Far To Fall

Male Vocal (Steve Gilpin Memorial Award)

Brendan Smoother - Behind The Seen

Geraint Jenkins - Tumut Town

Matty Rogers - Movin' On

Keith Hartley - Sellers Remorse

Female Vocal

KaChing - Watch the Fire

Virginia Cook - Burala

Serinna Moon - Love You I Do

Wendy Ford - Christmas in July

Songwriter of the Year

Geraint Jenkins - Big Black Hole

Matty Rogers - Smile

Kellie Knight - Refugee

Josh Lee Hamilton - Soul Breaks

Josh Lee Hamilton - Golden

Song of the Year

Out of Range Band - Do What You Do

Brian Wappett - Symphonic Silence

Kodey Rayne - Violet George

Josh Lee Hamilton - Soul Breaks

Maple - Everlasting

Album of the Year

Val Ockert - Lane Hog Mind with a Timid Heart

Cariad - A Thousand Dreams

Monkey and the Fish - A Place Of Hope

The 2017 NCEIA Dolphin Awards ceremony will be held at the Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, on Tuesday, October 24, from 6.30pm.

For details and to book tickets visit nceia.org.au.