CLARENCE+: Brown and Smith's remarkably similar path

Brian Smith and Nathan Brown have forged remarkably similar paths in the rugby league world.

Both grew up in Maclean, played for the St George Dragons then enjoyed successful coaching careers with a penchant for building up clubs.

At the helm in four NRL grand finals and twice Dally M Coach of the Year, Smith is famously referred to as the best coach never to win a premiership.

Brown's point of difference is he does have a premiership to his name - with St Helens in the 2014 Super League Championship. The 44-year-old is now two years into the toughest gig in the business tasked with rebuilding the Newcastle Knights from the scrap heap.

From memories of watching their dads run out for Lower Clarence to, in Brown's case, winning The Daily Examiner Shield with Maclean High School in 1991, the pair spoke to Tim Howard about their journeys from growing up in the Clarence Valley to mentoring world class athletes for our third edition of Clarence+.

