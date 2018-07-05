Clarence bucks trend as dwelling DAs plummet in country

THE Clarence Valley continues to buck a trend of falling development approvals for dwellings in Australia.

While the figures for the number of dwellings approved nationally fell by 1.5per cent in May 2018 in trend terms, according to data released this week by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, local housing approvals have been booming.

Clarence Valley Council figures for approved dwellings show approvals have nearly doubled in the past five years.

Earlier this year, CVC general manager Ashley Lindsay said the council approved $100,518,672 worth of applications between July 1, 2017, and April 30 this year.

The council confirmed yesterday this figure had grown to more than $119million by the end of June.

Mr Lindsay said the $100million figure had been reached before, but he believed it was the earliest in the financial year it had happened.

The ABS said the fall in approvals for dwellings in May was driven by factors outside of housing approvals.

"Dwelling approvals have weakened in May, driven by a 2.6per cent fall in private dwellings excluding houses,” said ABS director of construction statistics Justin Lokhorst.

Among the states and territories, dwelling approvals in May fell in Queensland (4.2per cent), Victoria (2.7per cent), Tasmania (2per cent) and Western Australia (0.8per cent) in trend terms.

