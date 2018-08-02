Clarence-built buildings go to show city how it's done

HITTING THE ROAD: Bruce Green in front of one of the old shacks to bed used as part of centre ring scenery for show at Brisbane Ekka.

HITTING THE ROAD: Bruce Green in front of one of the old shacks to bed used as part of centre ring scenery for show at Brisbane Ekka. Adam Hourigan

THERE'LL be a little piece of the Clarence Valley taking pride of place at this month's Ekka show in Brisbane.

Wrapped in plastic, pioneer style huts which were built for shows such as The Man From Snowy River and Ned Kelly at our local shows will provide the scenery for a nighttime show in the main ring in Brisbane.

Bruce Green, who began the task of towing the buildings up the highway, said the buildings were originally built by Maclean Show Society life member John McLennan in 2000 and other volunteers.

"They've had to be wrapped completely in plastic so we don't get a bit of the iron flying off at 100km/h,” he said.

The huts will be joined by other bits of pioneer style decorations, including water troughs, firewood, and an old-style two rail fence that Brisbane organisers first saw at the Sydney Royal, and then again at the Maclean Show.

"They're going to set up the fence as yards near the huts, and herd 25 Brahman bulls into it,” Mr Green said.

"He saw the fence that splits the ring in Maclean and said to me 'no matter what, I want that'.”

The two rail fences are constructed from old pioneer fence and rail posts, many of which have been in use around the area for more than 100 years.

"Some of it has come out of places, and it's rotted in the ground, but we took it out, chopped it off, and the bit at the top is perfect," Mr Green said.

"When it's all set up there, they'll have lighting going all on it and it'll really set it off.”