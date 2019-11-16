Menu
Anytime Fitness Grafton have picked up a regional business award.
Clarence businesses pick up gongs in regional awards

TIM JARRETT
16th Nov 2019 12:20 PM
TWO Clarence Businesses have shown they can match it with the best on the North Coast after taking home business awards.

Anytime Fitness Grafton won in the Excellence in Health, Care and Wellness category and Maclean Podiatry Centre became the Start Up Superstar at the Regional NSW Business Chamber Awards.

Co-owner of Anytime Fitness Grafton, Jenny Ryder, said winning the award was a great achievement for the business she had taken on with Kathryn Langford, despite the advice from some who said it may not have been a wise business decision.

Ms Ryder said three of the team had a "great night” in Ballina which served as an opportunity to network with other business owners and hear how they were faring.

"There was lots of positivity in the room because there are so many local business there and it is great to hear how well they are doing in their local area,” she said.

After picking up Start Up Superstar and Business of the Year at the Clarence Valley Business Excellence awards, Maclean Podiatry Centre has continued its a meteoric rise.

After opening in 2018, the Lower Clarence business fulfilled its 12 month objectives within three months and then its three year plan within the year.

