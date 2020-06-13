Businesses prepare to reopen in latest lift of restrictions

Grafton Lifestyle Centre will reopen on Monday even though the government has lifted restrictions on gyms and indoor fitness centres from today.

THERE has been a multi-speed response to the relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions for gyms and fitness centres in the Clarence Valley.

While some plan to throw open their doors first thing this morning, others are content to leave the reopening until Monday. Others did not even return phone calls.

At Jetts Fitness Centre Grafton the doors will open at 8am where owner Chris Evans plans to welcome the members who have supported his business since the enforced shutdown on March 23.

"We're going to take it low key tomorrow," Mr Evans said. "We want to take the time to say thank you to our members who stuck by us."

He said many Jetts Fitness members had used online sessions during the lockdown, but suspected there could be a few sore muscles in the coming weeks.

The Grafton Lifestyle Centre has delayed its opening until Monday. Manager Allura Paterson said the centre, which included the indoor pool and hydro therapy pool, would open in stages. While the gym and fitness classes would begin from Monday, the pools would only re-open from July 1.

The Federal Government's JobKeeper program has worked well for gym owners.

Ms Paterson said she had been able to maintain full staff during the shutdown.

"They have been great," she said. "We've spent the time jazzing things up and making the place COVID-19 safe for when classes can resume.

"But there is only so much you can do. I think they are all raring to go once we can open again."

Mr Evans said Jetts would also resume with a full staff, thanks to JobKeeper.

"JobKeeper enabled us to look after everyone even though we didn't have any income for that time," he said.

Gyms would also need to be careful they followed the rules once they re-open.

"We can have 15 at a time in the gym and 10 in classes," Ms Paterson said.

"It will be a matter of us making sure we stick to those numbers. It might be we have to have some sort of booking program in place so people know they can turn up and do their sessions."

Mr Evans said Jetts would follow the guidelines to the letter.

"We're all in this together," he said. "Whatever they say is needed, our members want to play their part."