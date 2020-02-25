Clarence businesses take out the wedding cake at awards

CLARENCE Valley businesses proved they were among the best in the region when it comes to weddings at the recent Mid North Coast Brides Choice Awards.

Held at the C.ex Club in Coffs Harbour, the big winner of the annual gala night was the Yamba Golf and Country Club that took home the top prize, the Best of the Best Award, as well as the Wedding Venue - Golf Club award.

Yamba Golf and Country Club's general manager Luke Stephenson said the awards were voted on by actual bridal couples who tied the knot over the past 12 months in the Mid North Coast region, which includes Port Macquarie up to Yamba.

"Winning the overall Best of the Best Award, the most amount of votes across all categories, over such quality opposition like last years winner the 4.5 star Aanuka Beach Resort in Coffs Harbour definitely makes us extremely proud," he said.

"Weddings are tough and there is significant pressure to create that special day that the bride has always dreamt of. Winning the Brides Choice Award is so rewarding, as the voting is done by the brides themselves.

"Our winning team, lead by Jo Court and Louise Sundvall, commence planning with the couple sometimes 18 months in advance of the wedding."

TOP PRIZE: Yamba Golf & Country Club's Jo Court and Luke Stephenson at the 2020 Mid North Coast Brides Choice Awards.

Mr Stephenson said Yamba's wedding suppliers work together often and have forged strong relationships over the years.

"We are lucky to regularly work with other professionals such as Monique Turner from Yamba Weddings and Events and Marriage Celebrant, Christine Preston, both of who were in attendance at the Gala Night and also picked up awards," he said.

"Monique won the category of Wedding Decorator and Christine received a top five finish in the largest of all the categories, Marriage Celebrants.

"I would like to thank all our staff for their continuous hard work, our members for their support and assistance, and most importantly our bridal couples for putting their trust in us to create and deliver one of the most important days of their life."

Full list of winners below: