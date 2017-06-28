Clarence cafes take up the war on waste

Judy Hackett from Toast Espresso with one of the "Keep Cups" helping reduce waste.

CAFES across the Clarence are joining the war on waste with gusto, and its their customers who are reaping the benefits.

For the team at Toast Espresso cafe, the turning point came when the ABC's War on Waste mini-series last month highlighted the fact that about one billion takeaway coffee cups end up in landfill each year in Australia alone.

It inspired co-owner Judy Hackett to join a host of other Clarence Valley coffee spots in offering a discount for customers who bring their own takeaway cups for their daily brew.

"We didn't want to be preachy about customers making a change, it takes time to change habits and it is not always practical," she said.

"We were particularly inspired by one customer who buys a takeaway coffee in the morning on the way to work and then one in a recycled cup which she keeps at the office. This customer is cutting her waste by 50% with very little effort."

They've now completed a chart to track the community's progress each day for the next four months.

"We are already seeing some momentum happening. Customers will be able to see the progress on the chart on the wall as they walk into the cafe."

Coffeeart Cafe in Maclean has also been inspired by the War on Waste show, and just this week started offering discounts to people who bring their own cup.

"It doesn't have to be one of the cups we sell here, bring your favourite coffee mug from home," owner Donna Down said.

Offering rebates is just one of the strategies local eateries are using to reduce their environmental footprint.

Two weeks ago Toast installed the Juggler

cafe milk tap system, designed by ex-McAuley Catholic college students Adam Preston and Ross Nicholls.

The system automatically picks up the size of the milk jug and delivers an exact dose of milk, speeding up service and reducing waste at the same time.

"The milk is delivered in 10 litre bladders instead of two litre bottles so cuts down on plastic wastage as well as milk down the sink," said Mark Hackett.

The same system was adopted by Irons and Craig in Yamba in July last year, and Botero is also in the process of converting their systems.

Irons and Craig co-owner Antony Perring said the Juggler had made a huge difference to their business.

"It's awesome; staffing is much easier and our barista's job a lot easier, and our waste of both milk and plastic has reduced quite a long way," he said.

"We're now saving more than 50% of our plastic waste, and we're also saving money on having our recycling bins picked up. We're now using one or two bins a week instead of five or six."

Mr Perring also encouraged people to get into the habit of bringing their own takeaway coffee cups to the cafe.

"Taking responsibility for what you buy and what you consume is really important."