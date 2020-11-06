Clarence Canegrowers’ donation to help save lives

CLARENCE Canegrowers Association has helped support the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter’s Helifarmer initiative with a $3000 donation to help save lives.

Helifarmer is a new way for the agricultural sector throughout northern NSW to give their support by way of donating either a small percentage of their crop/livestock sale or by starting a monthly tax deductible donation.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter regional marketing manager Zeke Huish said the Clarence Canegrowers Association, led by Brendan Reeves and Ross Farlow, were keen to show their support when they heard of Helifarmer.

The Association will be providing information to all of its members to invite local farmers to sign on with all support raised staying locally in our region to directly benefit the Rescue Helicopter based in Lismore.

“Each year the service lands on rural properties and farms throughout our Northern NSW region in response to accidents and emergencies,” Mr Huish said.

“With so many remote and isolated areas on these properties, the Rescue Helicopter is a pivotal link for the farming community when it comes to getting critically injured people to hospital in an emergency.

“The support of the Clarence Canegrowers Association is so significant. We give our sincere thanks to everyone involved for the commitment given to help us launch Helifarmer to its members.”