CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Butcher's reward for pork behaviour

KARMA. Some of us believe in it, others don't. But after hearing about the story of a local butcher who was bitten by a pig during the week, maybe there is some truth to the phrase "what goes around comes around".

As the story goes, he went to visit relatives who have a pet pig. The butcher went to pat the pig and the pig obliged with a nuzzle and an "oink". As the man turned to leave, the pig smelled an opportunity for revenge and latched on. Well it was more like a "love scratch" as I am sure the pig thought the butcher smelled like one of his relatives. But mark that one down in your calendar as the day bacon fought back.

The internet is littered with examples of people who have possibly pushed the envelope too far and suffered the consequences.

Like the guy who tried to kill cockroaches with an aerosol flamethrower and burnt down his kitchen. It would have been so much easier to "hit 'em high, hit 'em low, hit them with the old Pea Beu".

Or the story of lawmakers in the state of Virginia who fell ill after drinking unpasteurised milk to celebrate the passing of a bill allowing the sale of raw milk. It was reported that they felt 'udderly' ridiculous.

Proof that cigarettes can be bad for your health in more ways than one after a man driving a ute flicked a cigarette butt out the window only to have it land in the tray of his ute, setting it on fire. I bet he had fun explaining that one to the insurance company.

And finally proof that crime doesn't pay and eventually karma WILL catch up with you. When a tour bus pulled up at a truck stop in America and everyone departed, bus thieves saw an opportunity to siphon some gas from the bus's tank.

They opened what they thought was the fuel outlet and proceeded to insert a hose and suck out the fuel. They quickly realised that it wasn't the fuel outlet they were syphoning from but the waste outlet from the on-board toilet. They were later arrested and charged with being really "crap" thieves.

I guess the moral of the story is do right by others and others will do right by you. And look out for the local butcher, he'll be the one hamming it up at a butcher shop near you.