Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Is it possible to get the perfect school photo?
Is it possible to get the perfect school photo? Toni Benson-Rogan
Opinion

CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Chance of perfect school pic? Nil

27th May 2019 10:00 AM

EVERY parent wants the perfect school photo. There is a space on the mantle for their children's school year commemoration every year. Parents put in all the effort ironing clothes, making sure their child's hair is perfect and send them off in the hope the photos they pay through the nose for is the perfect portrait they envisaged.

Some mishaps are unavoidable, a tooth missing one year, little Johnny deciding to cut his own hair or maybe the peanut butter making its way out of their sandwich and landing in the photo line of their perfectly pressed shirt. Acne, braces and bowl cuts, mullets and perms, depending on the decade, will feature prominently.

Other photos will be marked forever in time as direct insubordination against orders that have directly come from a proud parent.

I remember one school photo day in primary school. I am the eldest of two. I would have been about eight and my brother six. I had my hair in pigtails with blue ribbons, my shoes polished and all my teeth, so mum had high hopes. My brother on the other hand needed some reminding that it was school photo day and he needed to stay presentable. Unfortunately, photos were after lunch, and despite warnings at the beginning of the day everyone needed to stay tidy, my brother couldn't comply.

Forgetting to turn up to the photos, I went searching for him only to find him sweaty after a footy match with dirt on his shirt and top button missing. The school photo was still taken, dirt, sweat and all, and now that we are much older makes for a great conversation piece when we catch up.

clarence chatterbox opinion
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Construction boom blamed for 'premature failure'

    premium_icon Construction boom blamed for 'premature failure'

    News Report reveals unforeseen number of truck movements causing problems for busy road

    GHOSTS V REBELS: Derby Day highlights from McKittrick Park

    GHOSTS V REBELS: Derby Day highlights from McKittrick Park

    Rugby League Photos, videos and all the results from derby day

    National BMX title for Marsh

    premium_icon National BMX title for Marsh

    Cycling & MTB Teen leads strong charge from Clarence Valley club

    Strong calibre of talent for local indigenous art awards

    premium_icon Strong calibre of talent for local indigenous art awards

    Art & Theatre 'It was just exquisitely executed'