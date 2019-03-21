Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOOD OR GROSS? How is this peanut butter and onion monstrosity even a thing?
GOOD OR GROSS? How is this peanut butter and onion monstrosity even a thing?
Opinion

CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Eating with some relish

21st Mar 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS I was in the kitchen at work earlier in the week I witnessed one of my co-workers whipping up a sandwich for their lunch.

Nothing too strange about that until I witnessed the combo that was about to become a point of heightened debate within our work group.

On this lunchtime creation was Vegemite, cheese and sliced apple.

Apparently, this combo is a revelation for the tastebuds (I just took their word for it).

After I quizzed my co-workers about their weird food fetishes, I found my choice of peanut butter and jam on rice cakes is certainly very tame compared to some of the "delicacies” that tickles my workmate's tastebuds.

Among the more "interesting” combinations were corned silverside and banana sandwiches, lettuce and tomato sauce, wrapped Singles cheese, egg and Vegemite on toast and Oreos dipped in salsa.

Through this conversation I learnt two things about my co-workers:

1. They must have very resilient digestive systems.

2. This explains some of the weird smells that emanate from the kitchen on a regular basis.

My question is why? What makes you open a packet of Oreos and think dipping it in a bottle of salsa would be a good idea?

A search of the internet would indicate that my workmates are part of a large group of people worldwide who are trying out stomach churning food combos.

Next time you are whipping up lunch or a snack maybe try something new. It just might turn out to be your new favourite.

Like the man from the USA who posted on Instagram his new lunchtime favourite of peanut butter, pickles and mayonnaise, or eating your frosted flakes in the morning with milk and some grated cheese.

Betterrecipes.com features a fan favourite of peanut butter and onion sandwiches, and Chuck from the UK likes jam on his scrambled eggs.

Fish fingers dipped in custard rates a mention, as does cold meatballs and melted chocolate.

All the suggestions above probably fade into insignificance when confronted with a combination from a butcher in the UK who thought it would be a great idea to sell his pork sausage meat mixed with Gummi Bears.

Gummi Bear meatloaf anyone?

clarence chatterbox fetish food food fetish
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Proud club pulls the pin on top grade on season eve

    premium_icon Proud club pulls the pin on top grade on season eve

    Rugby League LOWER Clarence approached the NRRRL two weeks ago after an internal player meeting suggested there was not enough confidence in the first grade ranks.

    • 21st Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    Council calls for end to two-year bike track feud

    premium_icon Council calls for end to two-year bike track feud

    Council News Mediation push for neighbours warring over bike track

    Mayor and GM to dip into own pockets for Christchurch trip

    premium_icon Mayor and GM to dip into own pockets for Christchurch trip

    Council News Mayor heads off social media backlash over NZ trip

    Rescue exercise to take place on new Grafton bridge site

    Rescue exercise to take place on new Grafton bridge site

    News Emergency services set to be put through their paces tomorrow