CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Getting shut-eye in public a dream

Grab your pillow this Thursday for a very special public holiday

THURSDAY we can all grab our pillows, our favourite snuggle toy and find a place to curl up and rest as February 28 is Public Sleeping Day.

Yes, it is the only day when sleeping in a public place is perfectly acceptable.

There are websites explaining how to get the most out of Public Sleeping Day.

The suggestions include taking a nap on the beach, under a tree or going to the movies (maybe you could go and see Aquaman, you will be guaranteed to sleep through that one).

You could take a ride on a bus and catch some shut-eye, lean on your shovel at the worksite or put your head on your desk and stack up some zzz time.

Depending on how long you nap for, your sleeping pattern will fall into one of four categories.

The power nap is about 10 to 20 minutes long. It will give you a boost of energy without making you feel drowsy.

In my mind, this type of nap is just a tease and leaves you wanting more.

It's like getting to the good part of a movie and the power goes out.

The Hhangover will last for approximately 30 minutes and like its namesake will leave you feeling a little worse for wear.

It will take you a little longer to feel awake. It is advised not to drive or operate heavy machinery immediately after waking from a Hangover.

The Brainiac lasts up to 60 minutes and while you may be drowsy on waking, studies have proven that this is the best length of nap to take before a test.

This is my personal favourite when it comes to staff meetings, Coldplay concerts and Harry Potter movies.

The California King lasts up to 90 minutes and includes a full cycle of sleep, which may include an REM cycle and dreaming.

This is the one to indulge in if you are trying to make the most of an hour-long lunch break.

If you see a friend or co-worker catching some shut-eye in a public place on Thursday leave them alone and allow them to enjoy Public Sleeping Day.

No matter how tempting it may be to grab a Texta and draw away or call a spontaneous test on the fire alarm.

Maybe give them a little nudge in the ribs if their snoring is becoming a public hazard.