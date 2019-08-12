CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Hands up if you are a leftie

FOR all you people who hold your pen in the "wrong” hand or have been sent out for a left-handed hammer or asked if they want to drink out of a left-handed coffee cup then Tuesday, August 13, is your day to celebrate.

It is National Left Handers Day, a day designed to celebrate all the "southpaws” amongst us and for us right handers marvel in the left-hander's ability to write and colour inside the lines.

Approximately 12 per cent of the world's population are left-handed, led by the Netherlands. Those who are left-handed are more prone to allergies and migraines, are more likely to be insomniacs and are likely to get angrier quicker, probably due to all the migraines and insomnia. But lefties have a lesser risk of ulcers and arthritis.

Left-handedness is hereditary and a perfect example is the British Royal Family where Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Prince William are all left handed. As are Oprah, Justin Bieber, Angelina Jolie and Bill Gates.

It is also believed that kangaroos, dogs, cats, polar bears, chimps and certain species of parrot tend to be left handed (or pawed is probably more accurate).

Left handers are often deemed to be clumsy, which they claim is a by-product of having to live in a right-hand dominated world. However, according to research, those who are left handed have a propensity to drink more alcohol, which almost certainly contributes towards their clumsiness.

Those who use their left hand might be in the minority of the population the world has certainly not left you behind. These days there are websites and stores dedicated to products specifically designed with "southpaws” in mind. Pens, scissors, left handed ruled notebooks, rulers, kitchen sets, plating cards, measuring cups, guitars and sporting goods.

If you are left handed, on Tuesday enjoy your day. Celebrate the joy of being a left hander, pour yourself a drink from a left handed wine bottle and enjoy your time to shine.