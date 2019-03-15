CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Here comes the bride, once again

This is her fifth engagement and fourth trip down the aisle...

THIS week we heard J.Lo has gotten engaged again.

After dating for two years, Alex Rodriguez popped the question and Jenny from the block said yes. Now to plan a lavish affair.

J.Lo should know a good wedding planner as this is her fifth engagement and fourth trip down the aisle.

But she doesn't hold the record in Hollywood. Someone who clearly has a love of too much wedding cake is American Actress Bonnie Lee Bakely who was married 10 times before her untimely death in 2001.

Zsa Zsa Gabor took a trip down the aisle nine times as did Brazilian-born actress Jennifer O'Neill.

Producer and actor Larry King has dusted off the tux eight times (twice to the same woman), as did Mickey Rooney and Elizabeth Taylor.

In modern terms Martin Scorsese and Billy Bob Thornton are on the lookout for wife number six as are Don Johnson and Dennis Hopper.

Peeking outside celebrity circles and we discover that a 68-year-old American grandmother holds the Guinness World Record for most marriages in a lifetime.

Linda Lou Taylor has completed the bridal waltz 23 times.

How exhausting, planning all those nuptials, mastering all those new signatures and remembering which husband you are up to.

On the positive side, 23 weddings mean a whole lot of gravy boats, toasters and sheet sets.

An American couple in Tennessee hold the record for most married couple. Lauren and David Blair have renewed their vows a record 109 times.

To break the record by their Valentine's Day deadline they renewed their vows four times in one day.

This is possibly going a little overboard on the romance. Most women today consider it romantic if men pick their underwear up off the floor and lift the lid of the dirty-clothes basket.

Whether you have done it once or multiple times marriage is a major commitment in any relationship. It requires lots of thought, planning and compromise and obviously love. Unless you're Britney Spears and Jason Alexander and all you need is alcohol, a chapel in Vegas and a spare 55 hours.