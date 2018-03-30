CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: How did we get to this point?

TO SAY that I am disgusted and disappointed in the Australian cricket team is an understatement. I think this is probably the darkest period not only for cricket but for Australian sport in general.

A decision that was made over some meat pies and sausage rolls for lunch on day three of the third test in South Africa will have wide ramifications not only for the current crop of test players but for the game in general.

Already there is talk about the multimillion dollar TV rights deal being in doubt, sponsors will be asking themselves if they really want to be associated with this team and as a paying member of the public do I really want to spend my hard-earned cash on going to see a team that will now forever be known as cheats.

It also begs the question, is this the first time?

Has the Australian cricket team cheated in the past? How many games and series wins will we now be asking the question "did we win that fairly?”

Why in South Africa and why now? We have been behind in series before, lost the ashes in England, always struggled on the sub-continent but have never resorted to these tactics.

What was so special about this test that we had to cheat to remain competitive? Yes, we were behind, yes South Africa had the upper hand in what was up until this point a very spiteful and controversial series.

How does a conversation like this even go down? Who instigates the suggestion of ball tampering? How does the conversation even come up? I reckon it went something like this..

Smithy - Hey boys we are in a bit of bother out there today, any suggestions?

Davey - I can call them names.

Smithy - Nah we all know how that ended last time.

Patty & Starcy - Underarm??

Smithy - Nah nah, Cammo get the tool kit.

Cammo - Sure Smithy, tape, sugar, breath mints, choose your poison...

Oh boys, what have you done??