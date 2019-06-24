CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: How to treat the dreaded man flu

Like a bolt of lightning, males are struck down almost instantly by the onset of a cough or runny nose.

WITH flu season in full swing there is lots of advice around on how to survive the flu season.

Get the flu shot, wash your hands, don't go to work if you are sick etc.

All pretty standard.

As women, we are used to having to soldier on when a bout of the flu hits, but it is a different story when the man of the house gets hit with the dreaded 'man flu'.

Confined to bed for days, they demand high level sympathy and will complain at any opportunity.

While the science is still ongoing whether men suffer the effects of the flu differently to women, on the surface it is clear they do suffer differently, and it is never in silence.

So, what do you do if your significant other is struck down with man flu.

1. Work extra hours. Let's not be too heartless here. First ensure he has access to food and water but then spend as much time as you can away from home. Leave early, go to the gym, drinks with the girls after work. Anything you can do to lessen your exposure to the whining that comes with the man flu will ensure you too will make it through.

2. Sleep in another room. With all that congestion, the snoring is sure to go to the next level. To ensure you are well rested for those long working days ahead, choose quieter sleeping surroundings.

3. Make sure everything is within reach. Set up a little table beside the bed/couch with medication, tissues, TV remote control, iPad, phone, water. Anything he might need. This will lessen the demands on your time while you still try to work, cook, clean etc.

4. Stay calm. The extra stress that you, as the woman of the house will endure over this trying time can test the strongest of patience. Take a yoga class, listen to some meditation tapes, book that trip to the day spa that you have been thinking about. In fact, you should probably keep some money aside in case of an emergency like this.

At the end of the day when you are sick it is nice to be taken care of.

To feel like someone is looking after you and nurturing you on the road to recovery. But for sufferers of the man flu, the road to recovery can be long, loud and extraordinarily high-maintenance.