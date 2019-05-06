CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Movies that test other waterworks

I LOVE a good trip to the cinema. The experience of seeing a blockbuster on the big screen with the accompanying choc top or sugary drink from the candy bar is great, but these days the length of some movies requires much more preparation.

Last week I got the see what the buzz was all about by watching the final instalment in the Avengers series Avengers: Endgame.

If you haven't seen it don't worry you can continue to read on as I promise not to spoil the plot, but what I will say is ladies, you will get to see Chris Hemsworth with his shirt off.

It is certainly an action packed and very clever movie that brings all the Marvel movies and characters together, the problem with it is the running time.

It comes in at a bladder-busting three hours and two minutes.

This is certainly something you need to consider before going to see the movie.

A movie of this length almost demands carb loading the night before, a large order of snacks at the candy bar and possibly the cessation of all liquids at least 12 hours before viewing.

There is nothing more annoying than just getting into the juicy part of a movie and having the knowing feeling of needing to use the bathroom.

Whilst your bladder is full you won't be able to take in any of the movie's storyline as your mind is focused on how you are going to get out if the cinema in the dark without tripping over, get to the bathroom, get back into the theatre, find your seat all in record time so you don't miss the part where Chris Hemsworth takes his shirt off.

Most movies used to run for a regulation 90 minutes, but with more and more complex storylines, action and special effects the running times of most movies has blown out to well over two hours.

Some running times do go to the extreme making them almost impossible to view in one sitting without multiple intermissions.

In 1994, the Hungarian movie Satantango ran a stomach growling seven hours and 20 minutes.

The Italian epic entitled called The Best of Youth was released in 2003 and comes in, according to reviews, at a boring six hours.

More recognisable titles which run well over the three-hour mark include The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, King Kong, The Green Mile, Schindler's List and Troy.

And of course Titanic, with a run time of three hours and 14 minutes and a story based almost entirely on the water it is sure to test the fortitude of even the strongest bladder.