CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: No time for these foolish pranks

OBVIOUSLY, I can't speak for everyone but I really dislike April Fools' Day. As today we will tune into TV, read the paper and listen to the radio and be forced to decipher real from fake.

What is the benefit or what is achieved from "duping” thousands of people with a false headline or news story?

There gave been some successful April Fools' stunts over the years. In 1962 a Swedish television station convinced people that if they pulled a pair of nylon pantyhose over their television the picture would appear in colour (Sweden didn't start broadcasting in colour until 1970).

In 1989, Richard Branson flew a hot air balloon in the shape of a UFO through the middle of London. Thousands of motorists pulled over to the side of the road to watch the glowing flying saucer.

Residents fearing an alien invasion bombarded the switchboards of emergency services. It wasn't until the "UFO” landed and its occupants were confronted by concerned law enforcement officers that it was revealed that it was an elaborate prank concocted and executed by Branson himself.

In 1950, Norway's largest newspaper announced that a government-owned winery had received a large shipment of wine in barrels. To get rid of the extra wine the winery was offering a 75 per cent discount - all you had to do was to bring your own container to carry the wine in. People lined the footpaths clutching buckets, jugs and the like only to be bitterly disappointed upon discovering they were part of an elaborate April Fools' Day prank

In 1949, a New Zealand radio station warned listeners of an impending wasp invasion. People were encouraged to wear socks over their trousers and over their hands and leave honey-smeared traps outside their doors.

Auckland residents heeded the advice and pandemonium ensued.

The common theme in all these stories is that pandemonium is incited, resources are wasted and panic is shared in what is an already hyper alert society.

Media should be reserved for the truth and not incite panic and pandemonium through stupid, false stories on the one day of the year when stupidity reigns.