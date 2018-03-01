CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Reality call on guilty, sinful pleasure

OK, SO I have something I need to get off my chest. Something I have been wanting to say out loud for the past month or so. It's embarrassing and I am ashamed but I just can't help myself.

OK, here goes ... I am addicted to Married At First Sight. Despite never being a fan of reality television, never watching wannabe TV stars on Big Brother or watching Delta and co with their spinning chairs on The Voice, I simply can't get enough of this dose of 'reality' television.

Now, I am not one for commitment. Exercising, guitar lessons, diets, new year's resolutions, done them all but they never last.

But this, four nights a week, I am locked in, committed, letting nothing get in the way of my television viewing.

Is Dean a player? Will Tracey stay? Can Davina increase her Instagram followers, which is clearly her main objective for being on the show?

Is this contrived ratings grab a true representation of the Australian dating scene?

Can this many 'beautiful, perfect tor TV' people really be struggling to find a partner? If so, what does it mean for the rest of us?

I say, next season let's make it real. No Botox, no blown-up lips, no hair gel and no models, former models or aspiring models.

Just regular Aussie blokes and typical Aussie chicks.

I want to see thongs, stubbies, regular-sized women, tracksuit pants and Ugg boots.

No make-up, no fake eyelashes and no high heels.

Let's hope the 'experts' will heed my call.

But until then, don't call, text or knock after 7.30pm - I'm busy.