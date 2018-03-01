Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Reality call on guilty, sinful pleasure

1st Mar 2018 2:00 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM

OK, SO I have something I need to get off my chest. Something I have been wanting to say out loud for the past month or so. It's embarrassing and I am ashamed but I just can't help myself.

OK, here goes ... I am addicted to Married At First Sight. Despite never being a fan of reality television, never watching wannabe TV stars on Big Brother or watching Delta and co with their spinning chairs on The Voice, I simply can't get enough of this dose of 'reality' television.

Now, I am not one for commitment. Exercising, guitar lessons, diets, new year's resolutions, done them all but they never last.

But this, four nights a week, I am locked in, committed, letting nothing get in the way of my television viewing.

Is Dean a player? Will Tracey stay? Can Davina increase her Instagram followers, which is clearly her main objective for being on the show?

Is this contrived ratings grab a true representation of the Australian dating scene?

Can this many 'beautiful, perfect tor TV' people really be struggling to find a partner? If so, what does it mean for the rest of us?

I say, next season let's make it real. No Botox, no blown-up lips, no hair gel and no models, former models or aspiring models.

Just regular Aussie blokes and typical Aussie chicks.

I want to see thongs, stubbies, regular-sized women, tracksuit pants and Ugg boots.

No make-up, no fake eyelashes and no high heels.

Let's hope the 'experts' will heed my call.

But until then, don't call, text or knock after 7.30pm - I'm busy.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Hunters track wild dogs responsible for horse attack

Hunters track wild dogs responsible for horse attack

News CLARENCE Valley hunters track wild dogs through Fortis Creek property after two horses were attacked.

Tigers focussing on new style ahead of FFA Cup clash

Tigers focussing on new style ahead of FFA Cup clash

Sport WESTLAWN seeing positive signs in early pre-season matches.

WATERHOLE TRAGEDY: 'How was ... rope allowed to stay there?'

WATERHOLE TRAGEDY: 'How was ... rope allowed to stay there?'

News Father of teenager who drowned launches legal action

Young gun turns up the heat to give Westlawn a hope

Young gun turns up the heat to give Westlawn a hope

Sport THEY call him Hollywood, and his name was up in lights on Wednesday.

Local Partners