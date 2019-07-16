CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Tennis tradition taken too seriously

DRESSING THE PART: Serena Williams is all smiles in the white attire demanded of players taking part in Wimbledon.

Tim Ireland

WIMBLEDON, the biggest tournament on the tennis calendar. The world's top players converge on the All England Club in London for two weeks in June/July every year. Steeped in tradition, since 1877, Wimbledon has strict dress codes for players, so pedantic that it even dictates the colour of the underwear the players can wear.

So just how strict is the dress code and what can the players get away with wearing?

Everything must be white, no off-white or cream, strictly white only. A single trim of colour is acceptable around the neckline or sleeve but must be no wider that 1cm in width. Caps, headbands, wristbands, shoes and shoe laces socks must also all be white. Undergarments, (even once you get sweaty) must be white and should you need any bandaging or taping due to an injury, you guessed it, this must be white too. It is a little excessive.

Whilst the tennis is entertaining the outfits are boring. No tutu's or catsuits for Serena, no muscle shirts for Rafa and no "poo” brown like Roger Federer sported at this year's French Open.

This strict dress code has caused controversy over the years. In 2017 Venus Williams was forced to change her bra midway through a match as the straps were bright pink and were visible under her white top. Pat Cash offended the fashion police by wearing his iconic black and white chequered bandanna in his 1997 victory over Ivan Lendl.

In 2017, Austrian player Jurij Rodionov had to pull down his shorts to reveal the colour of his underpants to a court supervisor when a chair umpire realised he was not wearing white briefs.

There is tradition and then there is utter stupidity. How about we focus on some things that are really affecting the game. The poor attitude and sportsmanship of some of the male players and the grunting.

Please, please, please ban the grunting.