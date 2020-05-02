CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Two sides to NRL coin

NRL acting Chief Executive Officer Andrew Abdo speaks to the media in Sydney, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr and Nathan Cleary will all avoid NRL bans despite being caught flouting social distancing guidelines. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

AS WE approach the slated restart of the NRL season debate still rages on as to whether this is the correct thing to do.

On one side of the argument you have the football players, clubs and administrators all keen to get back to work. There are also some members of the public that can’t wait for the footy to get back on TV.

The NRL hierarchy assure us that all precautions will be taken to protect the players and staff from contracting and transmitting the coronavirus.

On the other side of the discussion are those that think too many concessions have been made to allow the restart and this is the side of the fence I stand on.

I understand the NRL is bleeding money, show me a business that isn’t.

Where are the concessions for the millions of Australians, living on welfare and are eager to return to work?

We are all having to live on very little, stay away from our friends and families and limit our time outdoors, yet these guys can take part in a full contact sport where the sharing of sweat and saliva is just another day at the office.

Imagine if just ONE player gets the virus. They infect all their teammates, the opposition team and then they all go onto infect their families and those around them.

In turn we have another public emergency and our stay indoors is either reinstated or extended. We all suffer.

I understand that there is a lot of money that comes with TV rights etc. but every business should be given the same right to restart, not just the NRL.

I believe what they are doing is selfish and not in the best interest of public health at this moment in time.

Shops, gyms, pubs, clubs and restaurants will still be closed. Parents cannot be there to watch their kids get married and friends and families cannot give someone the send off they deserve upon their passing.

I of course don’t speak for everyone but as a frustrated house-bound person I feel a little angry and ripped off.