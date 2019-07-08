CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Who's too sexy for their country?

WHAT makes someone appealing, attractive or sexy? Is it their body, their eyes, their style or maybe their sense of humour? Is it the car they drive, their hair or their career?

Everyone has their own taste and preferences as to what they find sexy and appealing. But according to a survey of 1.5million social media followers by the Big 7 Travel, in which they reveal the top 50 sexiest nationalities, the country you are born in can instantly make you more appealing.

According to the survey, if you are from the Ukraine you are dripping in ooh la la. Coming in at number 1, Ukrainians have been voted the sexiest nationality and with likes of Mila Kunis hailing from the eastern European nation, who are we to argue.

Coming in at 2, 3 and 4 were the Danes, Filipinos and Brazilians respectively. With Chris Hemsworth and Hugh Jackman "oh so hot right now", us Aussies managed to scrape into the top 5.

We Aussies love the opportunity to beat the Poms and despite Right Said Fred declaring the English are all too sexy, they fell just inside the top 10 at number 9. If only the sun came out more often in the UK. That additional vitamin D could really see them climbing the sexiest nationality ladder.

What about our poor cousins across the ditch. New Zealanders only managed to limp into position number 23. Maybe next year they could "borrow back" Russell Crowe to try and bump up their sexy status.

Americans were waaaay down the list, coming in at a decidedly unsexy number 45.

And there was no luck of the Irish when it came to the Sexiest Nationality Survey, rounding out the top 50. With Bono, Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan and Enya reaching the twilight of their sex appeal, Ireland clearly needs someone to take over the mantle.

Interestingly, survey respondents were given no specifications of the term 'sexy', so interpretation of the word was up to them. Lucky for us Australians, Thor is making Australia sexy on a global stage.