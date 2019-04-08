CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Work on the house? No way!

When it's perfectly acceptable to bypass all those tedious tasks

LADIES, this is how your morning should unfold this Sunday morning.

Roll out of bed at some totally unacceptable hour (preferably before lunch), whip up a scrumptious brunch and position yourself in front of TV with the Sunday paper and do not move unless it is to go to the bathroom, the fridge or the shower (there are some things you can't let slide).

Ignore the dirty dishes in the sink, the washing in the basket, the vacuuming, ironing or any other household chore as this Sunday is National No Housework Day.

It is the one day of the year when it is perfectly acceptable to bypass all those tedious tasks that take up your time for only a moment's satisfaction.

Take the ironing. Why does society frown upon crushed clothing?

Shelve the iron and embrace the chaos ladies.

And the dusting, isn't that an arduous task? Hours and hours spent removing dust from surfaces only to see it fall back into place hours later.

While I am about housework, why is it seen as a woman's role in the home? Is there some kind of evolutionary issue that has developed over time that prevents men from operating a vacuum cleaner, washing the dishes, or hanging clothes on the line?

Ladies, want to see your man move faster than he has ever moved before? Ask him to clean the toilet. Cleaning porcelain is like the Australian average man's kryptonite.

While the origins of No Housework Day are sketchy, you can bet your bottom dollar it was dreamed up by a female who lost her cool after a day of cleaning, washing and turning her partner's socks in the right way (this is a physical impossibility for most men).

This Sunday, ladies, look past the mess, walk over the underwear on the ground and relax.

And for the founder of No Housework Day, we salute you.