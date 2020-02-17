Clarence clubs eyeing North Coast Division 1 competition

Majos' Braydan Jones takes on Grafton's Bailey Bathgate in the Men's Division 2 North grand final between Grafton United Sirens and Majos FC White at Yamba on Saturday.

FOOTBALL: As the North Coast Football season fast approaches, a number of Clarence Valley clubs are yet to decide on which competitions to enter in 2020.

The Maclean Bobcats acted swiftly after the disbandment of the C.Ex Premier League at the end of last year, moving north to join the Lismore based competition, but fellow Premier League outfit Westlawn Tigers are still to decide.

Former Division 1 outfit Sawtell Scorpions FC have stepped up to take the place of the Woolgoolga Wolves in the Coastal Premier League, leaving the pool of teams from last year's competition down to just three.

Bellingen FC, Nambucca Strikers and Coutts Crossing Cougars are all that remain but it is likely that teams such as the Tigers, Grafton United and fellow Division 2 North grand finalists Majos FC, among others, will submit a team into the competition this year.

NCF General Manager Andrew Woodward said as registrations had just opened, they were still waiting for a number of teams to confirm their interest in their respective competitions.

"We're waiting just to see what the clubs come in with. They're going through registration process at the moment," Woodward said.

"The Coastal Premier League and reserve grade competition are locked in. Other than that we will still have the usual Division 1, Division 2 North and Division 2 South from last year."

Woodward hoped for a healthy Division 1 competition this year but he said the organisation would have a better idea on numbers in the coming weeks.

"It all depends on what clubs come in with and what numbers are looking like," he said.

"Registrations are open at the moment. Teams will put in nominations and we'll go from there. We should have a better idea in around three weeks."

Grafton United spokesman Lynn Rudder confirmed the reigning Division 2 North premiers would be nominating for Division 1 in 2020 but said there would be a meeting in March to determine the actions of the remaining clubs in the area.

"The 'all clubs meeting' will take place on March 8 to finalise all divisions once teams have nominated for their elected competitions," Rudder said.

"We are yet to receive forms to nominate but this is usually finalised by the end of February."